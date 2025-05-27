Relevant Today

Dennis
5h

NOPE. Dems didn't learn a thing. They can't be taught.

This is the problem you get when you have (1) a party with the single objective of winning at any cost (2)caused by a party being run by people with no moral foundation. Just one example. The Biden Administration and its minions (Zuckerberg, et al.) sought to censor anyone who disagreed with them. That's your right, under the 1st Amendment. Just one more example, same amendment: Dems and Libs have always sought to remove religion from very place it rears its faithful head. Also 1st Amendment. It's not just freedom of expression and freedom of religion - it's freedom to think for yourself. That's what they really want to eliminate. So it's ok to lie. And lie. And lie again. And never come up with any kind of policies most Americans welcome.

Jack Sotallaro
8h

Excellent article, Charles. I find it an amazing coincidence that the same MSM that drank the Kool Aid for the Democrat BS fest called Obama/Biden runs to the other side when the warts are allowed to show. Even considering a died-in-the-wool Democrat who adamantly believes in all things the left is pushing, looking at the news, seeing illegals crossing the border, murdering girls and women, creating horror stories in our largest blue cities, still believe the propaganda? Can you be so indoctrinated and self-centered that you refuse to believe your lying eyes? It seems nearly half of the country is, and that's scary. The Democrat administration(s) of the last 16 years have worked to destroy this country, create tribalism where it was almost extinct, brought antisemitism back to the fore, allowed foreign adventures by states who wish us evil, and smiled into the camera and said none of that was true. The real crime is that some not only believed this crap, but continue to believe it when the proof gut-punches them every day. This is the pain our constitutional republic must endure to recover from the socialist/communist disease.

