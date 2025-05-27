Oh, the lies they tell us.

Our government and its downstream media have been singing to us from a songbook of lying lyrics. But, the string binding that holds the Democrat hymnal together is unraveling.

It’s very interesting that a few of the singers of these unseemly songs are the ones who are attempting to untangle their own string of lies.

Take Jake Tapper, please. He’s changing his tune. After years of praising the Biden Administration and disparaging Donald Trump, Tapper has co-authored a book that points out all the things that the media should have reported about the cognitive decline of President Joe Biden. That’s right, all the things that he should have reported at the time.

His book is selling like a new release from Taylor Swift, and it’s getting mixed reviews. Hunter Biden doesn’t like it. Go figure. James Carville, the relic of the Clinton Administration, says it’s a no news book, calling it a “water is wet” book.

Carville, is also one of the folks now saying, “I told you so.”

Carville is saying now, that Biden’s decline was clearly apparent to him and most of the voting public prior to the 2024 election.

Carville, once a predictor, is now a 20-20 hindsight guy.

“And I was saying this in 2022, alright?” Carville said in a Fox News interview. “I think it was a big mistake for him to say he was running for re-election. It’s not a job for 80-year olds.”

He should know, Carville is 80. Should there be an age limit for political strategists.

In two years and two weeks, Donald Trump will be 80. He’s holding up well, so far.

Carville certainly was not out there beating a public drum to find a different Democrat to carry the mantle in the 2024 presidential campaign. Like all of the hierarchy in the Democrat Party, Carville had to sing his part in the choir. So he just hummed along.

“I don’t know if it’s his staff, or if it’s the family or who it is, but whatever it was it was just a colossal mistake, and to this very day I fervently believe, there’s no way to prove it, I think it cost us (the Democrats) the presidency,” Carville said. He must have forgotten he was in the choir loft too.

Tapper’s book documents some of the lies we were told. Other’s are being exposed almost daily now that some of the people who won Pulitzers for reporting the lies are trying to win another one by reporting the truth, when it really doesn’t matter.

The recent stage four cancer diagnosis belies the “clean bill of health” reports that Biden’s doctors were feeding us.

Morning Joe Schmo was telling us that President Biden was a sharp as ever at a time he couldn’t find his way on and off a stage, or even recognize his Hollywood campaign captain George Clooney. In reality, Biden was as sharp as his latest scoop of ice cream.

Here are just a few of the other lies we were told by our government and the media:

— Remember the whole Steele Dossier thing, paid for by the Hillary campaign and promoted by FBI Director James B. Comey?

— Remember the 51 former “Intelligence” leaders who told us that the Hunter Biden laptop was just Russian disinformation?

— Remember when the government told us that a cloth mask would protect us from Covid-19?

— Remember how the government told us that we all should take the non-tested vaccines?

— Remember how the Democrats tell us every election that the Republican candidate will end Social Security?

— Remember how our government told us there was nothing to see when Joe Biden got 81 million votes and ballot boxes were being stuffed with unverified mailed in or harvested ballots?

— Remember how the government told us that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) would make our government work better?

— Remember when our government told us, and the media promoted, that open borders were what this country needed.

This could continue way beyond necessity to prove a point.

Tom Bevan, president and co-founder of Real Clear politics recently posted this on X (formerly Twitter):

“Isn’t one of the hallmarks of a fascist/totalitarian regime a government that blatantly lies to its people and a press corps that dutifully repeats those lies and propaganda? Asking for a friend.”

Further, isn’t it a fascist regime that persecutes and prosecutes it’s opponents. Doesn’t a fascist government need judges that will try to thwart the opposition at every turn?

Donald Trump is not the fascist here, folks. He’s a strong leader with a heart for the American people. How often has his opponents scoffed at things he said and labeled them as lies, when they eventually become truthful reality?

And four months into Trump II, nothing has changed for the opposition.

Did the Democrats learn nothing from the 2024 presidential election? (This continues our string to 12 consecutive Hogwash Reports containing that sentence.)

