Lots of folks believe shenanigans in 2020 enabled Democrats to steal the presidential election and install President Joe Biden, a good ole Keystoner from the pioneer steel town of Scranton. Some think Biden’s vice president wasn’t really Kamala Harris, but it was a distant relative of Pennsylvania namesake William Penn, Otto Penn.

All kidding aside, last week, Donald Trump steeled Pennsylvania back, just like he promised to do.

He wowed the “Steeler” state by announcing a “blockbuster agreement” between U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel, a Japanese company. And he did it at the Irvin Works mill in West Mifflin, Pa.

Trump blocked Nippon’s attempt to buy 100 percent of America’s iconic steelmaker, U.S. Steel and jawboned an agreement between the companies would allow Nippon to invest heavily in U.S. Steel, but it would continue to be “controlled by USA” and its headquarters would remain in Pittsburgh.

There was no clear announcement on how much of U.S. Steel Nippon would acquire, but Trump told the crowd that Nippon would invest $14 billion as part of the deal, with some 2.2 billion directed to increase steel production in Pittsburgh’s Monongahela River Valley.

The wins just kept coming for the U.S. Steel employees. Trump said the Nippon connection would bring in more jobs for Americans and he even promised a $5,000 bonus for every U.S. Steel worker.

Nippon also designates $7 billion to modernize steel mills, expand ore mines and build facilities in Indiana, Minnesota, Alabama and Arkansas.

That sounds like more “America First” stuff.

Josh Shapiro Couldn’t Be Happier Now…

Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, having no other choice, wasted no time in cheering Trumps steel deal.

Shapiro, who would have been a logical choice to have replaced Joe Biden on the 2024 Presidential ballot, given the importance of Pennsylvania as a pivotal state in the Electoral College, said this was a “BFD (big ********* deal) in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

He was breathing a sign of relief as he had was sweating the loss of strength of steelmaking in the Mon Valley and he was concerned about keeping US Steel’s headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh.

He hammered the Biden Administration with this admission in the Examiner article.

As the Nippon deal was floated and after listening to all the local stakeholders last year, Shapiro said he went to the Whitehouse to push former President Joe Biden to make the deal, but he had to call Biden’s people multiple times.

“I talked to to his chief of staff, Jeff Zients, over and over again. And I was really disappointed with the decision they made,” Shapiro said. (Maybe Joe was just too busy on other more important things and the governor should have asked to speak with Otto Penn.)

THEN Shapiro praised Trump.

“And credit the president for making the deal richer and richer, meaning more money put in it and looking out for Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “The deal has gotten better. The prospects for the future of steelmaking has gotten better.”

Shapiro even emphasized that he worked closely with Sen. David McCormick (R-Pa.) throughout the process. Note, no mention of his party’s Senator Fetterman.

The Governor at the Crow Buffet

Last July Shapiro dutifully threw his support to Kamala Harris, after she was anointed the Democrats candidate for President.

“The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency,” Shapiro said in a statement. “The contrast in this race could not be clearer and the road to victory in November runs right through Pennsylvania – where this collective work began. I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.”

Could Kamala Harris have brought Nippon Steel to the negotiating table and won the same rewards for Pennsylvania steel?

Would she have raised the tariffs on foreign steel to 50%, a Trump ploy that made it almost necessary for Nippon to invest into making more steel in the U.S.?

Shapiro may be learning something from the 2024 election and sees the writing in the sky that it probably is now more beneficial for his political future to work with President Trump and not just blindly follow the lunatic left of the Democrat Party’s direction to oppose everything Trump.

Now We Know …

Now we know why Joe Biden came out of his basement recently to make a few low-pressure public appearances. He was on a “Look! See I’m Competent” tour.

When questions on The View suggested that he experienced significant cognitive decline in his final year, he replied “They are wrong. There is nothing to sustain that.”

He may have known what was coming. He needs to be convincing that he was all there when he was there in the White House.

The Department of Justice is reviewing the thousands of pardons and commutations of sentenced issued in the last days of the Biden Administration. The review is to see if Biden really issued the pardons or if “unelected staffers” or family members took advantage of Biden when it came to the pardons and sentencing commutations.

The spate of tell-all books coming out point to Biden being in severe cognitive decline many days at the White House.

Many are questioning if Joe was behind the full pardon for his son, Hunter, who’d been found guilty on federal gun charges and pleaded guilty tax charges. He also preemptively pardoned several other family members who have not been charged with a crime, yet, and members of the Democrats’ J-6 committee in Congress, including Liz Chaney and Adam Schiff, and even Covid-19 czar Anthony Fauci who may have committed crimes in the past, back to 2014.

All of those pardons were signed by the resident automatic signature device, the auto pen. We need to get to the bottom of who was behind the auto pen.

