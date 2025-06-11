This is an iconic learning moment for the sane members of the Democrat Party. It’s time to take off the rose-colored glasses and see their world as it really goes.

If there are any, make that ANY, Democrat voters out there:

— who love this country

— who appreciate and feel blessed for the life they have been able to live in this land of opportunity

— who appreciate true democracy where our lawful ballots elect our representatives to govern us

— who want immigrants to come to our country LEGALLY and contribute to the greatness of our economy

— who want our cities, neighborhoods and rural lands to be safe, unchained from the rampant lawlessness that abounds these days

— who still believe that common sense should be their party’s goal, not the stuff the left field loonies are throwing up out

— who believe that government wasting billions upon billions of their tax dollars should be stopped immediately

— who realize this Democrat Party is not the Democrat Party of FDR, Harry Truman, JFK or even Jimmy Carter. Those presidents, though not perfect, loved this country and what it stands for

Not Your Father’s Democrat Party

IF, and that seems to be a big “if” these days, there are ANY of these Democrat voters left, they should clearly realize that this Democrat Party has left them.

The rioting in Los Angeles, defying the enforcement of immigration laws, is clearly orchestrated by the far left fringe of the Democrat Party and being justified by the “progressive” leaders of California — the LA mayor, the governor, and even Nancy Pelosi, the Grand Dame of the Democrat Party.

Brit Hume Fumes

Brit Hume, the veteran Fox News analyst, painted a verbal portrait of the Democrat leaders’ delusional defense of this debacle.

“What ICE is now doing, enforcing the laws by going around and conducting these raids and arresting people who have no right to be here and can legally be deported,” Hume said. “For them (the Democrat leaders) to call it renegade, for her (Nancy Pelosi) to call it renegade raids is incorrect.

“And the other thing about this that I don’t understand is, I mean, people can look at this and tell that when she says these are peaceful demonstrations, well, some may be, but a lot of them are not.”

Here Hume highlights the hogwash of it all.

“People do not approve of chunks of concrete and rocks being thrown at cars. They don’t approve of cars being set on fire. They don’t approve of violence against law enforcement officers. And make no mistake about it, it’s not the federal authorities or federal troops that are in there that are being attacked, it’s the local police.

“And this talk by Nancy Pelosi, Governor Newsom and others, Karen Bass, the mayor, gives every appearance that they are on the side of the violent protesters. I think this is a terrible look for the Democrats.”

Yes, Brit, it’s a terrible look, but it’s a perfect picture of the insanity of the Democrat party right now.

Actually Brit was saying it more clearly when he said, “I think what Democrats are doing and saying about all this is politically insane. I just don’t think there’s anything like a majority support for it.”

How Can You Defend This?

So, do any of you Democrats really want to continue to be tethered to this insanity?

— Do you really want be a part of a party that defends the indefensible?

— Do you really want your party to kill the tax cuts you’ve enjoyed for the last five years?

— Do you really want to ride with a party that is OK, even encouraging, a bloated government that is $37 TRILLION dollars in the red?

— Do you really think it’s a bad idea to audit every government agency line by line in their spending? Big business does that every day.

— Do you really think your party should support a wide open border allowing millions of illegal aliens to come here and claim free living expenses and healthcare that you have to help pay for?

— Do you really want to be part of a party that demands its elected Senators and House of Representatives members march in lock step, virtually banning them from voting their conscience (or your wishes) and forcing your representatives to follow the Party leaders’ instructions?

Do you really want go give your loyalty to a party that hires professional protesters and brick throwers and arsonists to oppose long-standing laws and duly elected officials?

Is It Time for a Change?

If you do not support these things, you should run, not walk, to the nearest election board and change your registration. You don’t have to become a Republican, you can register as an Independent or with other political parties in some states. But you really need to send the Democrat Party a message — that you can no longer support this way-out-there agenda that would do irreparable harm to our country if a quarter of what they are supporting ever becomes law.

The Democrats’ liberal left wing is clinging to the failed diversity, equity and inclusion policies, despite having almost completely lost the working class voters. The working class used to blindly vote Democrat, but the Biden years opened their eyes.

Progressive Leadership?

Joel Kotkin, writing for UnHerd.com, had a piece headlined, “LA riots reflect failure of progressive leadership.”

“To the delight of people like (President) Trump and his Right-wing supporters, LA reflects the failure of progressive governance. Despite pouring billions into public services, the city is facing a growing budget crisis — all while producing less new housing per capita than nearly every other US metro.

“Downtown, once the focus of lavish investment in transit and convention infrastructure, has deteriorated into a cautionary tale: a half-finished skyscraper covered in graffiti, encircled by homeless encampments, and surrounded by hollowed-out buildings, some of which have been set on fire,” Kotkin wrote.

He added, “This leaves America’s second-largest city projecting not glamour and prosperity, but chaos and decline. It’s a troubling image at a time when the future is increasingly being built elsewhere, in places willing to rein in their violent or politically unhinged fringes.”

It’s the Fringe, Stupid

The Democrat Party — not just in California, but from sea to shining sea — is riding the proverbial surry with the fringe not only on top but in the driver’s seat, too.

Shane Harris probably has never read The Hogwash Report, but he has come to the same conclusion we have had and reported for months now.

In citing the Democrats couching the LA standoff as all Trump’s fault, Harris, writing for amac.com had this to say:

“This reaction from liberal leaders is perhaps the most jaw-dropping display yet of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” — an it’s not likely to win back any voters the party lost last November. A CBS poll out last week shows that 54 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s deportation efforts. Another Harvard-Harris poll from March found that 75 percent of Americans support deporting illegal aliens with criminal records.”

Then he said this, which you have heard here many times before:

“Polls aside, Democrats’ response to the violence has shown they learned nothing from Trump’s historic victory in 2024?”

From the Fetterman File

Pennsylvania senior Senator John Fetterman made a somewhat confusing statement regarding the LA Riots and the Democrat leaders’ response to it.

“My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement,” Fetterman said.

It’s confusing to The Hogwash Report when the Democrat senator says, “My party.” Why would anyone claim to be associated with a party that refuses to condemn those things? Fetterman should send a strong message to the Democrats and to his Pennsylvania voters that he can’t be part of a party that defends violent rioters and arsonists who assault police officers and fire fighters.

And, oh yes, the Democrat party, for years now, couldn’t find the moral high ground with a GPS. Supporting men in women’s sports and locker rooms, drag queens reading books to toddlers, facilitating the flow of dangerous drugs and human trafficking through open borders, condemning work to stop the graft and corruption in the federal government and using law fare to attack their political enemies are issues that do not reside on the moral high ground.

The Democrats’ moral high ground is below sea level.

