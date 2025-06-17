Assassinations and attempted assassinations have become a cottage industry here in America.

Over the weekend an assassin killed two and wounded two in Minnesota. The victims were high-ranking Democrats in Minnesota and their spouses. Posing as a police officer he shot his victims in their homes in the early morning hours. The alleged assassin is Vance Boelter of Green Isle, Minnesota.

The media was quick to label him an outspoken evangelical Christian. CNN said he was a conservative who was strongly against abortion rights. The assassin allegedly left behind a suspected hit list of at least 45 people who were Minnesota state and federal public officials.

Boelter was a man with financial troubles, allegedly stemming from his evangelistic work in Africa.

This is just another case of a mystery man showing up as an alleged assassin.

We still know so little about the two assassination attempts against President Trump last year. Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year old outsmarted the Secret Service to get a clear shot at Trump, wounding him. His rifle shots also killed one attendee of the rally in Butler, Pa., last July. Crooks was taken out by a bullet shortly after he began firing.

Two months later, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, had his sights on Trump at a Florida golf course when he was spotted by a Secret Service agent who fired at him before Routh fled.

Routh was a world traveler with no real means of support. Yet he had 17 cellphones inside his vehicle.

The would-be assassin, who’s trial is still at least months away, had an interesting connection with Iran. In a self-published book, Routh wrote that he reached out to Iranian leaders, saying they should feel free to assassinate Trump for the U.S. withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

In view of the Iran-Isreal war now going on, it’s not beyond belief that Routh had some support from the Iranians.

Political trash talk is at the white hot mark.

Capitol Police said in February that the number of threat assessment cases grew for a second consecutive year last year, highlighting their investigations of 9,474 concerning statements and direct threats against members of Congress, their families and staff members last year. That’s staggering 26 threats per day that have to be investigated. There were 8,008 threats in 2023.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who fell just a few million votes short of being our vice president, recent ramped up the rhetoric saying that Democrats need to get mean. After the blood shed in his state last weekend. He softened his stance.

Feeding the Frenzy

There’s an unlimited supply of money to stage any protest against the duly-elected Trump Administration — all in the Democrats’ scheme to tell Americans that they are saving Democracy.

Jonathan Turley’s piece for TheHill.com, said “The well-funded protests are being fueled by Democrat leaders, who are resuming their claims that citizens must either protest this weekend or accept tyranny.”

Furthering The Hogwash Report’s long-held contention the Democrats refused to learn anything from the 2024 election, Turley wrote, “The Democrats seem to believe that the ‘death to democracy’ theme that failed so spectacularly in the last election can now rescue their party from record-low polling.

Bold Anti-Trump Judges

A dyed-in-the-wool Democrat federal judge used Democrat Party talking points in his ruling against Trump’s order to use the National Guard in Los Angeles last week.

Turley’s crystal-clear analysis pointed out that U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer declared in open court that Trump was another “King George,” just hours before the No Kings day of protest.

Breyer, brother to former liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, in his ruling said that Trump was creating disorder by calling out the National Guard to deal with disorder. Turley said he further indicated that the violence in Los Angeles was relatively minor, despite potentially deadly attacks on law enforcement, arson and looting.

No Kings

The Democrats have no problem drawing a crowd of paid protesters and equipping them with riot gear, but they certainly have a problem creating a cohesive., understandable message that can get the support of anything close to a majority of Americans.

Substacker Linda Rose at Liberty Lite, posted a note with this truth bomb, “We have a ‘No Kings Day’ celebration every year. It’s called Independence Day — America’s birthday… The day that the Continental Congress approved the Declaration of Independence.”

Maybe the malcontents should spend more on the message and less on the messengers.

Local No Kings Report

In northeast Ohio two No Kings protests were staged in the county seats of both Mahoning and Trumbull counties. As predicted the two local newspapers plastered large amounts of front page pictures of a few protesters holding elaborate anti-Trump signs.

Trump won both of these counties last year. In fact, Republicans swept every contested local and state race in Trumbull County and nearly all in Mahoning County. These counties have flipped from bright blue to bright red since the MAGA miracle in 2016.

The reporters had a difficult time finding local residents to interview. Several of the protesters pictured and quoted were from western Pennsylvania.

The newspapers dutifully reported the crowd-size estimates of 800 in Trumbull County and 1,200 in Mahoning County. The population of those two counties is almost a half-million.

All In for My King

One Hogwash Report staffer said, “I’m all for my king. I’m a child of a king—the King of Kings.

If Trump Really Was a King…

Another anonymous source said the protesters should realize that Trump is not a king. If he were, he would have a four-word reply to them: “Off with their heads.”

Two Views of America

Gary Bolyer, who posts a lot of thought-provoking Notes on Substack, said this:

“I am just so taken aback by the contrast in scenes in America today.

“On the one hand, the military parade shows socially normal, seemingly clean and well-mannered American Patriots celebrating their country…

“And on the other side, you have green haired, soy fed, bitter, disgruntled, vampire looking leftists, who take joy in bashing a Trump pinata with their children.

“Pick your America.”

Prayers needed…

The Hogwash Report closes today with a request for prayer and help with disaster relief for the victims of flash flooding in West Virginia. Some areas had four inches of rain in 30 minutes. At least seven lives have been lost and the destruction is akin to what happened in Western North Carolina last year.

