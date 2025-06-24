Trying to make sense of any political issue these days is an exercise in futility. There are too many people living in an alternate universe with opinions that are baseless in fact, but are delivered as the gospel truth.

Even members of Congress are grasping at straws to convince everyone that President Donald Trump is a tyrant who is going rogue and over-stepping his authority. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is a loose cannon. She went cuckoo over Trump bombing Iranian nuclear sites without contacting her.

“So long story short,” the potty-mouthed congresswoman said, “for those of you that are unaware, the (abbreviated vulgar derogatory term) that resides in the White House has unilaterally, in my estimation, declared war.”

Other opposition-party members of Congress, who apparently don’t understand the law, specifically The War Powers Resolution of 1973, are falsely accusing Trump of overstepping his authority.

As commander-in-chief, a president has the authority to use military force any time, any place, WITHOUT congressional approval in situations perceived as self-defense or limited engagement.

The Constitution specifically grants Congress the power to declare war. But it also designates the president as commander-in-chief.

Eleven Declared Wars

The United States has formally declared war 11 times across five different conflicts:

— War of 1912 against the United Kingdom

— Mexican-American War against Mexico

—Spanish-American War against Spain

—World War I against Germany and Austria-Hungary

—World War II against Japan, Germany. Italy, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania

Since World War II, the U.S. has engaged in military operations without formal declarations of war, relying on congressional authorizations or executive action. Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror were undeclared wars.

The president’s obligation, when he makes a preemptive strike, is to notify Congress “before deploying troops and to report to Congress within 48 hours of deploying troops.

Trump fulfilled both of those requirements. He notified Majority Leader Sen. John Thune, and Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, fulfilling his requirement before sending the bombers aloft. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries could not be located before the operation began. Schumer’s Jewish heritage prevented him from spilling the beans on an operation that was going to significantly benefit the Israelis.

Nothing says every member of Congress must be consulted before the commander-in-chief takes action. There are 435 members of the house and 100 senators, for goodness sake.

The Art of the Deception

The strike against the nuclear sites in Iran was a strategic masterpiece. To accomplish this feat, it required that very few people in Washington knew it was even being planned. Trump gave diplomacy every chance, but Vice President JD Vance said “probably by mid-May this process was not going anywhere.”

At Camp David, early in June, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff, had briefed the president on a variety of options for Iran.

In a cleverly worded statement White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced last Thursday that the president had decided he would give up to two weeks to agree to a nuclear deal. That became a clear head-fake when about 48 hours later the “Midnight Hammer” dropped and bombs started sailing toward their targets.

Another strategic diversion was brilliant. One group of B-2 stealth bombers flew west from Missouri on Saturday as a decoy, at the same time seven other B-2s flew eastward, keeping communications to a minimum as to not draw any attention.

Surprise, Surprise…

Gen. Caine said at Sunday’s briefing that it was all “part of a plan too maintain tactical surprise.” He also said that only “an extremely small number of planners and key leaders” knew about this mission in Washington and Florida, where U.S. Central Command is based.

“Our B2s went out and back without the world knowing at all,” said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Iran never fired a shot. No U.S. military personnel were injured.

In addition to accomplishing its mission of destroying Iran’s ability to make a nuclear bomb, it showed the world how quickly our military can attack anywhere in the world with power and precision.

It was the first use of the GBU57 massive ordinance penetrator (MOP) bombs. They worked perfectly, which was great news for their maker, Boeing, which has had serious quality issues of late.

Each bomb weighs 15 tons, and were designed as bunker busters. They penetrate the ground before they detonate. It’s the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal.

Fourteen of these bad boys were put to use in the “Midnight Hammer” operation.

Trump’s bold, decisive action fulfilled the empty promises of at least the three previous presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden that Iran would not be allowed to make nuclear weapons.

Know When to Fold ‘em…

So, with the uranium enrichment operations in Iran obliterated, the Ayatollah suddenly was out of cards to play. The U.S. assured him they knew where he sleeps. Israel had wiped out a lot of Iran’s military facilities and had erased many of Iran’s military leaders.

No more bluffing. He agreed to a cease fire. Israel did the same.

Trump informed the world and you could hear the collective sigh of relief from sea to shining sea.

Here We Are, Back in a Middle East War

Even the “no war” wing of the MAGA movement became squeamish when Trump ordered the strike. He had campaigned on stopping, ending wars not starting them.

(Who knew that MAGA had factions? The media still tries to sow discord.)

He fulfilled that promise with more certainty than ever expected. Israel, on Tuesday, just before the cease fire, rained more bombs on Iran as a warning — Don’t try this again.

That irked the president, but the smart money is still on Trump in getting this settled and peace restored.

CNN Couldn’t Wait For This

CNN said polls showed that 56 percent of Americans were opposed to Trump’s attacking Iran. The poll was taken before the cease fire was announced. As usual, CNN and the other downstream media were trying to cast shade on the president, but they were blinded by the light when the cease fire was agreed to on Monday.

Where’s Trump’s Peace Prize?

Remember they gave the Nobel Peace Prize to Barack Obama for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation.” The Nobel Committee cited his work towards a world without nuclear weapons and his efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation across various divides.

The prize drew mixed reviews as many thought it was premature and just a nod to pump up a newly elected president. Some argued he hadn’t done anything yet.

If this cease fire holds, the Nobel Prize for Peace should be in the mail to Donald John Trump.

After all, Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor, for whom the Nobel Prize was named, would have been proud that powerful explosives halted another war. Nobel invented dynamite.

Trump’s decisive, effective use of the United States’ military power will so enormously promote the benefit of effective diplomacy and cooperation, dwarfing any headway Obama made in that area.

Should we negotiate or should we just hit the bomb shelters?

Tired of losing, yet?

The Democrats thought they had Donald Trump cornered with having to defend his putting the United States into another hopeless war in the Middle East. Then they found themselves having to defend an ultra-successful military operation or stake their reputation ( low as it is ) on trying to convince 80 percent of Americans that it was the wrong thing to do.

The Democrats are to Trump what the Washington Generals were to the Harlem Globtrotters — opponents made to look silly by superior planning and talent.

The Democrats’ Voice of Reason

Who would have known that the guy who couldn’t express a clear, coherent thought when he was elected to the U.S. Senate two years ago, is now the voice of reason from the wilderness of the Democrat Party. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, has come down solidly on supporting Trump’s decision to drop the bombs.

He said some Democrats instinctively oppose action the president takes.

“Just because sometimes it’s… a decision that President Trump did, it’s like maybe, reflectively, you have to be opposed to that,” Fetterman said. “For me, again, I’ve been always calling to destroy these nuclear facilities.”

Fetterman said Democrats have been wrong in the past — pointing to the push for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“Let’s talk about the context in the middle of all that now, too,” Fetterman continued. “Now, our party has been often wrong, and they were pushing for a ceasefire last year. And now Israel pushed through that and has broken Hamas and Hezbollah as well.”

Vance, Rubio and Hegseth

This young crew from President Trump’s administration came through in a big way in Trump’s effort to stop the Israel-Iran war. Vance was cool as cucumber when was being interviewed by Fox News when the President announced the cease fire. Vance apparently was beside Trump in the situation room during the planning and execution of operation “Midnight Hammer.”

Secretary of State Rubio was effective in keeping the diplomacy on track and Hegseth, Defense Secretary, proved his ability to lead a large scale military exercise.

Compare Operation “Midnight Hammer” with the 1980 attempt by the U.S. military to rescue 52 American hostages held in Tehran, Iran. The mission failed resulting in the deaths of eight servicemen and no hostages were rescued.

The operation, led by the Carter Administration’s defense department, was aborted due to equipment failure, a sandstorm, and a tragic collision between a helicopter and a C-130 transport plane during the withdrawal.

High praise and high fives to all the men and women who executed “Midnight Hammer” perfectly.

