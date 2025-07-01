Who knew the Declaration of Independence was written on a laptop?

How can that be? The laptop as we know it today wasn’t invented until the 1980s. The Declaration Of Independence was written 200 years before, in 1776.

It was written by Thomas Jefferson, who wrote it longhand on a writing desk that could fit over one’s lap. It was referred to as a “laptop.”

The first laptop computer was called the Osborne 1, invented by Thomas Osborne and released in April, 1981. It did not resembled the flat, foldable computer we call a laptop today.

It had a 5-inch screen, two floppy disk drives and had it’s own software suite.

The Osborne 1 weighed about 25 pounds and had to be wired to electricity.

Republicans are Proud, Democrats Not So Much

With the 4th of July 2025 showing up this week, The Hogwash Report staff sees that we clearly need to pump up America’s patriotic pride, but the Democrats keep whining and complaining.

Most Republicans and conservatives are basking in the MAGA glow of this great country at this time. We grieve for the many, however, who are severely affected by TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome. They are allowing it to squelch their love for this country.

A new Gallup Poll shows that only 58% of Americans are proud of their country.

In 2002 this poll found 91% of the respondents were “proud” of their country.

What has happened? Why is that, as Andy Rooney used to ask.

Well, let’s look at the new poll results.

Of the Republicans surveyed in 2025, 92% are still proud Americans.

But the Democrats are despondent. Only 36% of them claimed to be proud of America.

And, of course, it’s all the fault of Donald Trump with all that make-America-great-again stuff.

It was a bad week for the Democrats. Their main weapon against President Trump and his America-first agenda was snuffed out by the Supreme Court. Low-level federal judges can no longer block Trump initiatives with a wave of their hand.

Decisive action by Trump ended the Iran/Israel war and obliterated Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Also last week Trump brought Canada’s leaders to their senses. They dumped their planned Digital Services Tax that was supposed to kick in June 30. It would have started collecting billions in taxes on American tech titans like Google, Meta and Amazon.

Trump prompted the Canadian about-face by threatening to end all trade negotiations with Canada.

Trump just keeps winning and winning, and the Democrats just keep whining and whining.

Things Just Got Worse for the Democrats

Then came the Washington version of operation “Midnight Hammer” — a 24-hour vote voting marathon to pass Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill in the Senate.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, finally climbed down off of her high horse (which looked a lot like a donkey) to vote for the bill, allowing Vice President J.D. Vance then dropped the big one, casting the tie-breaking vote to pass the bill, sending it back to the House of Representatives for agreement.

Republican senators Rand Paul (KY), Tom Tillis (NC) and Susan Collins (Maine) were three “No” votes.

The BBB, in it’s present form, will make permanent the Trump Tax cuts that were set to expire at the end of the year. It fulfills campaign promises of ending taxation on tips and overtime, solidifying the Republican Party as the party of the working class. While it didn’t include eliminating tax on Social Security benefits, the bill contains a temporary tax break of $6,000 for seniors that phases down as income increases.

Another bonus included allows taxpayers to deduct up to $10,000 of auto loan interest for U.S. made vehicles. Score another win for the U.S. auto industry!

The Big Beautiful Bill is big bad news for the Democrats on so many fronts. It allows Trump to do things he said he would do and things the people voted for him to do.

Still in Lockstep

The Democrat Party is the party of unity, amongst itself. Not a single Democrat would cross the aisle and vote with the Republicans. The Dims (sic) are lockstep unified on everything. There is no individual thought needed. The leaders will tell everyone how to vote, and that’s it. Even Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) who has shown signs of individual presence in the Senate was distraught that his family vacation at the beach was being missed by him because of the BBB. He could have shown the Democrats that he couldn’t be bought by leaving and enjoying the sun and sand. The outcome would have been the same if he had not voted at all.

All the Democrats can do now is watch it happen, especially now that a liberal federal judge can’t even temporarily block the official acts of the president and commander in chief.

Democrats Aren’t For Democracy

Remember the election of 2024? When the Democrats were telling us that Trump would end democracy. The end-around play of the Democrats having judges wield unchecked power was not only an attack on our Democracy but an attack on our Constitution. No where does the Constitution give supreme, imperial power to the Judiciary.

History Repeats Itself…

The BBB really just repeated history with the Republicans winning this time.

Climb into the WayBack machine and we will go back to August, 1993. Let’s look at how Al Gore voted to break a tie in the Senate and save President Bill Clinton’s deficit reduction plan, which relied heavily on tax increases, so much so the Republicans called it the greatest tax increase in the history of the country.

All 44 of the Republican senators voted against the measure, along with six Democrats to reach the 50-50 tie. Senator Bob Kerry (D-Neb) was the Lisa Murkowski of his time. It took hours of arm twisting to get him to vote with his fellow Democrats.

Kerry thought the bill should have required more from the taxpayers to get the country off of its road to forever deficit spending.

“I could not, and should not, cast a vote that brings down your presidency,” Kerry told Clinton. “I do not trust (the Senate’s) 44 Republicans enough to say no to this bill.” (And we should not trust today’s 47 Democrat Senators on anything)

Clinton had introduced the bill seven months earlier. The final debate was bitter on the bill that was to reduce the soaring federal deficit by almost $500 million through spending cuts and tax increases.

Then came the mid-term elections of 1994 when the Republicans gained control of both the House and the Senate for the first time in 40 years. It was a Republican revolution.

Serious work by the GOP on the deficit resulted in a budget surplus for fiscal year 2001, the last time we’ve been in the black. On September 11, 2001 we were attacked and forced into a war on terror that ended the budget surplus idea for the next 24 years and beyond.

Vice President Al Gore lost the 2000 presidential election to George W. Bush.

There were many fiscally responsible Democrats in the 1990s, but they are long gone. The DEI, tax and spend Democrats of today are no longer resonating with the working class and they are losing ground with ethnic groups who don’t share their flaming liberal views.

Why is that?

Here’s Your Answer

Conrad Black, the conservative who formerly held a media empire, wrote a great piece this week and it is a clear view of how the Democrats have lost their way. You should take time to read it here.

It sheds a lot of light on the darkness of the Democrat Party of today.

Share

Thanks for reading.Your comments will add so much to this post.

Leave a comment

Or you could buy me a cup of coffee here to enjoy with my Apple Pie on July 4.