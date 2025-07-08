There is no need for the Republican Party to panic as a result of Elon Musk’s vow to create another “third party.”

There are actually already three “third parties” which are recognized in more than 10 states — The Libertarian Party, the Green Party and the Constitution Party. There are another 55 ballot qualified parties and 238 state level parties.

But this is a time when the Republican Party has to make a tough decision, or run the risk of having the tide turn against it to the point that the 2028 presidential election could be swept away by the Democrats if enough Republican defections allow it.

Things are Looking Good for the GOP

With the passage of President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, he fulfilled several campaign promises— enough to make him different than most presidents.

The bill provides more money to build the wall and continue his solid control of our country’s borders. There’s more money to get dangerous illegal aliens out of this country. He’s eliminated tax on tips and overtime, as promised. Senior’s got a tax credit that will negate most taxes paid on Social Security benefits.

The real center piece of the BBB was the continuation of the Trump Tax Cuts from his first administration. While the Democrats paint it as tax breaks for the wealthy, it really is a tax break for everyone who pays taxes — those “rich” Democrats too.

This just proves the political saying from years ago that Democrats define the rich as anyone with a job.

With all of their whining, one would think that Democrats really want to pay more taxes. Take The Hogwash Report’s word for it — they don’t.

GOP Needs to Learn from Its Internal Struggles

The Republican’s internal fight over the Big Beautiful Bill concerned the money it added to the deficit, thus increasing the national debt.

With the campaign promises kept, now it’s time for President Trump and the Republicans in Congress to put a laser focus on cutting the size of government and balancing the budget.

Our government doesn’t necessarily need amputations, but it certainly needs to be placed on a strict diet. The federal government is consuming far more calories that our taxpayers can feed them.

Trump and Musk were on the right track heading toward a complete audit of every government agency.

The Republicans in Congress should keep that ball rolling as Congress has complete oversight of all government spending. If the GOP doesn’t seize this opportunity to make America fiscally responsible again (MAFRA) it stands a really good chance of seeing its voter base begin to dwindle.

Goverment Payroll Needs to Come Down

According to government reports, there were about 3 million federal government workers at the end of 2024. The federal payroll grew by 27,000 from January to November last year. Since the Trump Administration took control in January, there has been a reduction of 66,000 federal jobs. That’s a good start.

Meanwhile, state and local governments continue to add employees at a greater rate than the federal government. Last year federal, state and local governments added an average of 37,000 jobs per month. In 2025 that number was 59,000.

The Republican Party needs to coalesce behind a movement to ferret out the waste at every government desk. It must embrace efficiency and productivity requirements for its employees.

Government workers are tax takers. Yes, they pay taxes, but their source of income is tax money. Private sector employees are tax payers who pay their taxes from income generated from work done outside of the government. They are paying the taxes that are then paid to the government employees, so the private sector has to generate the tax dollars to keep the government workers paid.

The government has been operating as if it has an unlimited budget — and they have been exceeding it.

On the Right Track?

Polls say somewhere between 47% and 55% of the respondents believe the country is on the wrong track. If those polls only considered the deficit spending and the swelling national debt, those poll results would nearer to 100 percent of the people believing the country is on the wrong track.

It’s comical to hear the Democrats squealing about the BBB being a spending bill. But the Republicans need to double down on reducing government waste, stopping funding every non government organization that comes down the pike looking for federal funds and stop shipping money overseas to satisfy every whim.

There are enough natural disasters here in this country to consume every available dollar. We need to help Americans first. The Texas tragedy is at the top of a long list of natural disasters that the federal government needs to be helping in the clean-up and restoration efforts.

All of that said to say, another “third party” isn’t needed and it would not be effective in reining in government waste. The Republicans have always been the party of smaller government, strong defense and family values.

It’s the party the voters voted for in 2024 and they will again in 2026 and 2028 if it sticks to it’s foundational tenets.

All Aboard the Wayback Machine

In 1992 Ross Perot’s independent candidacy got a whopping 19% of the popular vote. While he didn’t win any electoral votes, he got almost 20 million votes. Bill Clinton beat George H.W. Bush by about 6 million votes.

If a third party could split 10 million votes away from the Republican presidential candidate in 2028, the Democrats would be back in charge. Let that sink in for a few minutes.

Who Knew…

That in 2020 Joe Biden would get 80 million votes to become the 46th President of the United States, almost twice as many as Bill Clinton got in 1992 to become the 41st President. Combined, Clinton and Bush got slightly more than 84 million votes.

In 1992 the voter turnout was 58.4%. In 2020 it was 65.3%. In 1860, When Abraham Lincoln was elected to his first term, the turnout was figured at 81.2%. It was at it’s high-water mark in 1876 when Rutherford B. Hayes defeated Democrat Samuel Tilden. It was one of the most disputed elections ever in America. Hayes ended up with 185 electoral votes, one more than Tilden.

The 81.2% turnout in 1876 was 44 years before women won the right to vote in America.

From 1876 to 1916 voter turnout trended downward to 61.6 percent. In 1924, with women allowed to vote, the turnout was 48.9%.

In the modern era, 1952, when Dwight D. Eisenhower and Richard Nixon were elected, the turnout was the highest at 62.7%. That record stood until the Biden/Trump race of 2020.

Five million more voters cast ballots in 2024 when Trump defeated Kamala Harris than in 2020 when Biden beat Trump. Who knew?

