Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
1d

Thank you, Charles, for an excellent article.

John Kennedy, in the moon speech said " and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” All the things, the activities you talk about continuing to do we should do. We should also get to the bottom of the questions about Epstein. He was a pervert, guaranteed. Was he CIA, Mossad, some other spy agency? There were an awful lot of people who had to know what he was and still chose to travel with him. Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Kevin Spacey, Alan Dershowitz among others. Were all of these people perverts and child rapists too? I doubt it, so we shouldn't paint with a broad brush. If the US isn't powerful enough and brave enough to find out about Epstein and the other things, we've oversold ourselves to ourselves.

The US is making a great comeback under DJT, we've enforced laws that were ignored by the Biden administration. Sunlight should shine everywhere, not just where it makes us look good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PM's avatar
PM
17h

Great report-now 'FAUX PAS-O-RAMA! Pam Bondi recently claimed the increasingly apocryphal "Epstein's list" was on her desk awaiting her perusal. She later said this list doesn't exist, and she meant to say she had Epstein's "files," causing the internet "op dudes" to believe she has been compromised. P.S.: An "op dude" is anyone who thinks everything is a "psy op" meant to confuse people.’hey're dividing MA GA. don't let 'em:

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture