HIT — CBS cancels The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The show is the most fawning (sometimes viscious) liberal left show on television, eclipsing The View on ABC. The view at least has a token conservative on it’s panel.

MISS — CBS delays cancellation for a year, letting Colbert run loose for another year — until the mid-terms. Another illegal campaign contribution from the downstream media.

HIT — President Trump’s Big Beautiful Rescission Bill passed, cutting $1.1 BILLION in funding for the liberal left’s news outlets, Public Broadcasting System (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR). That’s all of the federal funds that were flowing to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The cuts will be catastrophic for many of the 1,000 public radio stations across the U.S., and the 350 public television stations. But shed no tears for those outlets because they condoned the ultra left-leaning content they were getting from PBS and NPR in exchange for the federal dollars they were getting. Besides, if the Democrats can raise over $1 billion to give to Kamala Harris to burn, they can surely come up with enough money to keep NPR and PBS on the air.

Although, the halting free flow of federal money into non government organizations that have been providing huge kickbacks to wealthy Democrats may shrink the liberal left’s piggy bank.

The taxpayers are getting more slanted “news” from NPR and PBS than it can afford. A Pew Research Center survey in 2012 found 43% of the NPR audience were Democrats and 37% identified as independent — that’s 80% to 17% Republican. A late 2019 survey, also by Pew found that NPR’s audience was “overwhelmingly” Democrats.

MISS — This action by the Republicans is way long overdue.

HIT — The Big Beautiful Rescission Bill also cut $8 BILLION in spending that was in response to DOGE findings. Compared to the $37 TRILLION national debt, $8 BILLION will cover a “whopping” .08% of this year’s interest on the national debt.

MISS — Democrats swing and miss again. They just couldn’t stop the Big Beautiful Rescission Bill. But, they stuck together like a bag of gummy bears left in a hot car. Of course they did, they’ve never seen a tax cut or a cut to government spending they liked. Not one Democrat could bring himself (or herself) to vote to save us taxpayers $9 BILLION. One percent of the Democrats (their fearless leaders) are giving the other 99% a bad name. No Democrat is willing to go rogue, even on issues that 80% of Americans favor.

HIT — The Republican-led House Oversight Committee keeps hitting home runs in it’s hearings investigating President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and the use of a presidential autopen while in office. On Friday, Biden’s deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, invoked the Fifth Amendment’s right against self incrimination and declined to answer questions. Committee Chair James Comer said there is a “pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability.” Earlier, Anthony Bernal, who served as assistant to the president and chief of staff to the first lady, Jill Biden, also invoked the Fifth Amendment. Even earlier, President Biden’s personal doctor took the Fifth.

MISS — It will be a huge miss if Congress doesn’t give immunity to some of these people so they would have no ability to claim the Fifth and would have to testify truthfully about the mental stability of President Biden during his four-year term. America needs to know the truth about this and about the abuse of the autopen and who was really making the presidential decisions.

HIT — The truth just keeps setting President Trump free. Tulsi Gabbard started releasing documents related to the government’s intelligence officials’ lies and deceptions in the waning days of Barack Obama’s presidency. After receiving an email titled “POTUS Tasking on Russia Election Meddling” the following members of Obama’s National Security Principals Committee who were tasked with creating a new “assessment per the President’s request: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (Gabbard now has that title), CIA director John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Brian McKeon, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, and Avril Haines.

There’s a list of known opponents of Donald Trump. The racket.news website reported “From that moment forward, intelligence officials began leaking ‘blatantly false’ information about a nonexistent ‘secret assessment’ that Russian intervened to influence the ‘outcome of the election.’” That continued until January 6, just two weeks before Trump’s inauguration as the 45th U.S. President. At that point, a “new, hastily-crafted Intelligence Community

Assessment was released, triggering a series of developments that led to the publication of the Steele Dossier and an explosion of media stories linking Trump and Russia in an unprecedented scandal,” racket.news reported. There is so much more in those documents exposing “explosive implications, implicating a much bigger pool of White House officials than previously understood, including Obama himself, in what appears to be a top-down effort to create a false narrative about Russia meddling to help Donald Trump,”

MISS — This is no run-of-the mill whiff. The Wall Street Journal may have written it’s own obituary. President Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 BILLION from Rupert Murdock’s New York newspaper over a story that claimed Trump was the author of a 2003 birthday greeting to Jeffrey Epstein that included sexually a suggestive drawing and a reference to secrets they shared. Trump reportedly warned Murdock that the supposed “greeting” was fake. Trump said he does not draw naked women and he didn’t write the greeting that was signed by “Donald.” The greeting, was one of many supposedly sent to Epstein to mark his 2003 birthday. They were made into a book featuring each greeting. The “Donald” greeting was framed by a drawing of a nude woman.

The WSJ is in a tight spot. It will face the high cost of litigation if it challenges the suit. There will be hours and hours of depositions and court appearance for the WSJ management and reporters. There likely will be a “huuuge” settlement. Trump has already extracted multi-million dollar settlements from ABC and CBS. ABC agreed to donate $15 million to the future Trump Library. CBS agreed to pay $16 million to the library. The Hogwash Report predicts the WSJ settlement will be bigger.

Thanks to the Wall Street Journal, the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library will be the only presidential monument with solid gold bathroom fixtures. In exchange, one of the fixtures in each men’s bathroom will be labeled The Wall Street Urinal.

