EV Envy

When it comes to the Biden Administration’s goals for forcing electric vehicles upon us in the next decade, the hogwash is thicker than usual.

To reach the goal of 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030 the government just needs to complete 499,992 more. That will take building an average of 250 per day, more than 10 per hour. And having them working is contingent upon the power grid being updated to handle the surge.

In addition to the generating capacity increase needed, hundreds of thousands of miles of new transmission lines will be needed. To demonstrate the size of this ask, know that in 2022 only 500 miles of new transmission lines were completed. The 3,000 local utility companies will need to upgrade millions of miles of local power lines.

The Inflation Reduction Act allocated $7.5 billion to build those 500,000 charging stations. So far, eight (8) have been built. Walmart has built many, many more than that. The government appears to be way out over its skis on this one.

NOTE: Since 1920 when gas stations started popping up in America, the federal government has built zero (0) public gasoline filling stations.

Marijuana Malfunction

While some states are giddy that they are going to be getting in on the recreational marijuana market, the flagship state for liberalizing the use of weed, Colorado, is seeing a real downturn in demand for the once illegal commodity.

In a comprehensive look at the state of the proverbial “golden goose” for Colorado, here’s how Mona Zang’s article for Politico was headlined: “Colorado’s Weed Market is Coming Down Hard and It’s Making Other State’s Nervous”.

The subhead is “Businesses are shuttering or laying off workers as sales have plunged by $700 million.”

State tax collections have fallen 30 percent in two years. The state now has too many dispensaries and some are closing up shop.

There are now 24 states with their own legal weed, making the need to go to Colorado for a fix not so necessary. Tourism is down, state officials claim.

“Tourists who once flooded the state for the opportunity to legally experience Rocky Mountain highs have largely disappeared as the novelty has worn off,” Zang writes.

One cannabis retailer abruptly shut down five of its eight dispensaries earlier this year, and one of America’s largest cannabis companies, shuttered its production and cultivation facilities in Colorado.

Another huge problem for the marijuana industry is the federal government still rules it an illegal drug. The federal tax code prevents cannabis businesses from taking typical business deductions. Some stores have been audited by the IRS every year. Banking regulations make it a cash business.

This down turn is similar to the lotteries that at one time were only legal in a few states. Now with everybody cashing in (state governments) the wealth is spread much thinner.

Some states that have already legalized the sale of marijuana are taking a slow path to setting up the sales network. Over building it will leave them in the same fix as Colorado.

Quick Hogwash Hits

From Huckabee’s Morning Edition 6/12:

BREITBART also quotes Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying that Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict is a “distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family...Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”

Hogwash: As sports commentator Lee Corso would say, “Not so fast, my friend.” He will have from Nov. 5 to Jan. 20 to have a fire sale for last-minute influence

You heard it here first: Justice is no longer blind, but it’s wearing really cool sunglasses. Image by Gencraft.com