While the Russia/Ukraine war drones on, drones have taken center stage.

Survival breeds ingenuity. The Ukrainians have proved that. Their anti-drone defense equipment and tactics are so advanced and effective that President Trump is willing to trade conventional weapons to the Ukraine to get everything the Ukrainians have learned about drone technology in this three years of war with the Russians.

Drone experts have warned that the U.S. is woefully behind Russia and China in drone technology. They have warned that American soldiers are ill equipped to use the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and we lack the technology to counter the drones being used by potential adversaries.

The latest drones deployed by Ukraine have been able to penetrate Russia’s defenses to take out heavy bombers and strike as deep as 800 miles over Russia’s border, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenski told The New York Post in an exclusive interview earlier this month.

In June it was reported that Ukraine used 117 drones to take out dozens of Russian bombers stationed at four military bases in “Operation Spider Web.”

In May, Ukraine celebrated the first time a marine drone shot down a Russian Su-30 fighter jet over the Black Sea.

The two sides are trading hundreds of explosive-carrying drone strikes each day.

Hegseth Takes Action

The developments in the Ukraine have been a wake up call to the U.S. Military.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has issued a new order to “cut red tape” on U.S. drone production.

In a Pentagon memo, Hegseth said “We were brought here to rebuild the military and match capabilities to the threats of today. So, while our adversaries have produced millions of cheap drones before us, we were mired in bureaucratic red tape, not any more.”

The readiness of our military is not to be questioned. We can effectively launch a shock and awe attack on any target, any where in the world at any time.

Our problem is that we have allowed the Obama Administration and the Biden AutoPen Administration to ignore the military’s need to be prepared for any sustained duration of warfare.

Conservatives Want Strong National Defense

Democrats Couldn’t Care Less

Stephan Breyer, author of “Weapons and Strategy” and the former Deputy Undersecretary of Defense, has written a very informative piece which appeared in Imprimis, the monthly newsletter from Hillsdale College. Breyer is a senior correspondent for Asia Times.

Hillsdale College is a beacon for conservatism, and one of the core tenets of conservative U.S. politics is ensuring a strong national defense, prioritizing a robust, world-leading military and international engagement to ensure piece and security.

We need to get with the program. A crown jewel of Trump 47.0 would be to take significant strides to make our military even greater again.

In Breyer’s piece he points out that the U.S. is ill-prepared to produce the airplanes, the ships, the weapons, the ammunition, and now the drones that are needed to defend our country and our allies.

“In World War II, the U.S. manufactured around 300,000 aircraft, including 63,715 fighters and fighter bombers for the U.S. Army Air Force, Navy and Marines. Today, the total number of fighter aircraft is 2,531, about 25 times fewer,” Breyer said.

“Another weakness of our defense manufacturing capability is that we depend heavily on global supply chains,” he continued. “Specialized parts may be produced in the U.S., but sometimes they come from other countries, including China. When supply chains are disrupted or certain parts are no longer manufactured, defense production grinds to a halt.

“The U.S. must reverse this trend quickly if we are to remain dominant,” Breyer said.

Trump works daily to reshore manufacturing of products America needs. He should double down on getting components of our trusted weapons made on U.S. soil.

We Have Been Caught Napping

While Breyer didn’t specifically point to the Biden AutoPen Administration, he said this, “We learned early in the Ukraine War that the incredibly expensive tanks we gave the Ukrainians were defenseless against very inexpensive drones.

“A thoughtful defense establishment would have launched a crash project to develop an effective, inexpensive answer to drones. No such project was launched, So when the Iranian-backed Houthis started firing drones at ships in the Red Sea (in 2023 during the Biden nap watch). What was the U.S. response?

(Hogwash alert!) “For each $30,000 drone we shot down, we employed two $2 million missiles. A grade schooler could do the math. That is not a sustainable policy,” Breyer said.

When Your Life Depends On It…

As The Hogwash Report said earlier in this post, survival breeds ingenuity. The Ukrainians have developed an anti-drone gun, used much like a traditional shotgun, that uses directed radio waves to overwhelm the connection between an enemy drone and its operator. The interference can cut the drone’s video feed and, depending on the model of the drone, it forces the drone to either return to it’s takeoff point, land immediately, or to drift away with the wind and eventually crash. By the way, the gun costs $11,300 — dirt cheap when compared with U.S. Defense Department armaments.

Breyer also pointed out that a lot of the tech industry has an ideological bias against using their products in war making. But the new war-making equipment requires huge amounts of tech support.

“As artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing, and other cutting-edge technology are becoming increasingly important to the ability of the U.S. to maintain its war-fighting edge, this problem grows ever more acute,” Breyer wrote.

Important? You bet it is. Breyer notes that the Lockheed-Martin F-35 stealth jet runs on more than eight million lines of coding.

There’s Work To Be Done

President Trump must tell Congress, the military brain trust, and the tech industry to stand up, step up and catch up, if we want to be able to defend our borders, support our allies and maintain our military superiority in the world.

New Hogwash Initiative

The Hogwash Report is starting a new fact-checking service. We will take certain predictions of pundits, politicians, opinion writers and others, store them in a hermetically-sealed mason jar and bring them out once their prediction is proved correct or incorrect.

We’ll start with these two.

James D. Zirin, an opinion contributor to thehill.com, penned a piece headlined “Trump may rue the day he sued Murdock for libel over Epstein’s birthday card.” In the piece he said, “In this case, we are talking about the Wall Street Journal, not the National Enquirer. It is very unlikely that the Journal knew the birthday card was a fabrication or that they proceeded recklessly, knowing that the source of the document was unreliable. More likely than not, the document came from the Justice Department.”

The Hogwash Report reminds that President Trump told the WSJ the card was a fake, so if it turns out that it can’t be authenticated, the newspaper did proceed recklessly.

We shall see who was right in this when it all shakes out.

Peggy Noonan, once the darling of conservatives as one of Ronald Reagan’s speech writers, who has become a voice for the never Trumpers, wrote this recently on the same subject as above. She reminds us that Trump’s mantra is “fight, fight, fight,” and will do so even when it hurts him. “There is no way on earth (the lawsuit) will be a net positive for him, which he surely knows,” she wrote. “He fights even when he will hurt himself, because the fight is all.” (She kind of leaves us hanging with that sentence.)

Into the jar these two go. Stay tuned.

The Hill Shows Its Colors

To prove the malice against Donald Trump that thehill.com harbors, they have a piece on their website that touts the latest Economist/YouGov poll as finding Trump’s net approval rating is 15 points underwater — with 55 percent of Americans disapproving the president’s performance in office and 40 percent of American’s approving.

The website headlined its story “Trump’s net approval rating hits new low of second term.”

The Hill’s story is a classic case of “one-source stories.” Any self-respecting editor would demand the story include any other contemporary polls to prove their headline. Then again, when you are in the propaganda business, fairness and journalistic ethics are not required.

Lo and behold, there are two other polls that were also released on Tuesday, July 29.

The respected Rasmussen Reports poll found 48 percent approve of Trump’s work, 51 percent did not. That’s Minus 3, not the minus 15 that The Hill reported. According to the realclearpolitics.com website, the Economist/YouGov poll was 44-53, not 40-55. But what’s a few percentage points when you are trying to make the president look bad.

The Morning Consult poll found the same Minus 3 spread with 47% approval, 50% disapproval. Actually Trump’s approval rating has changed very little since he began his second term. With the Democrats spreading Trump Derangement Syndrome like a leak from a Wuhan laboratory, they are keeping their base and the media solidly in their corner.

It’s really disingenuous for these pollsters to say that their polls reflect what the American people think. They simply reflect those who were queried. Otherwise, how can you reconcile the CBS News poll July 16/18 that found only 42 percent of respondents gave Trump a favorable rating while 58 percent disapproved. That’s a Minus 16 spread.

An RMG poll on the same days found that Trump had 50 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval. There were two polls since mid-July that gave Trump that 50-48 spread. With the political divide we have in this country today, its next impossible to get more than 47 percent of the people to agree with anything.

Frankly, these polls are more about adjusting the downstream media’s negative narrative regarding the president.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would add a lot to this post.

Leave a comment

Or you could buy me a $5 cup of coffee here, coffee helps to keep me focused.