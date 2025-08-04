Believe it or not, it took me a long time to become this cynical about our government.

Contrary to the distrust of government shared by many in the 1960s, I thought people who chose public service positions were all honorable men and women who took oaths to be fair and impartial and trustworthy in their government work. I thought they lived to uphold that oath.

I held judges in the highest esteem and believed that they were incorruptible and justice really was blind.

I thought that the Watergate scandal was anomaly and incongruous to the norm of righteous public service. I thought, also, that politics blew the whole thing a little out of proportion, but it led to the first resignation of a sitting president.

Just a few years before Nixon was embroiled in Watergate, my governor in West Virginia, Wally Barron, was indicted for setting up dummy corporations to receive kickbacks from people with contracts to do work for the state. Five other members of his administration were indicted as well.

Five state vendors testified they’d made payments to the dummy firms. After 18 hours of deliberation, the jury found everyone but Barron guilty.

But it soon came light that the jury foreman, Ralph Buckalew, had been bribed by Barron. In 1971, the Democrat governor was indicted and convicted of jury tampering. Buckalew was also indicted, as was Opal Barron, the governor’s wife. The former first lady was included because she allegedly handed a paper bag containing $25,000 to the jury foreman’s wife.

The former governor pleaded guilty in exchange for the charges being dropped against his wife.

He served four years of a 25-year prison sentence.

Then in 1990, my favorite West Virginia governor, Arch Moore, pleaded guilty to five felonies, including mail fraud, tax fraud, extortion, and obstruction of justice. Moore, a Republican, went to prison, too.

These are stories of corruption that no one could have made into a believable book of fiction.

My faith in politicians was severely damaged by this point.

But, I thought that the judiciary had done its job very well and my faith in judges was still strong. The FBI had to uncover the government’s corruption in West Virginia. I thought the FBI agents were the “good guys.”

Then came a shocking (to me) revelation in 1999 when Youngstown, Ohio mob boss Lenny Strollo was taken down by the FBI. He became deep federal informant whose information brought down two Mahoning County Judges, as well as the former county prosecutor and former sheriff.

Strollo admitted to buying the favor of the judges and prosecutor and sheriff. The mob had a money-making operation where it took money from arrested, well-healed drug dealers and used some of it to bribe the judges to get them off.

When that story broke in the newspaper I published, it completely broke my previously unwavering faith in the judicial system. Corruption lives there, too.

I still thought the FBI agents were the “good guys.”

As we reboard the Wayback Machine and return to the present day, what do we have — a corrupt judicial system that unfairly jailed hundreds of patriotic Americans as political prisoners who were protesting what they thought was a corrupt election in 2020.

And we have a judicial system that spent four years persecuting and prosecuting a former president, trying to ensure that he could never be re-elected to our country’s highest office.

Years of torturous litigation and dozens of felony “convictions” later, Donald J. Trump is back in the White House, despite the judicial corruption. He was re-elected as a repudiation of the bogus prosecutions. His mugshot became an effective campaign poster.

And now, scores of federal judges have rubber stamped temporary restraining orders for the ACLU and other leftist organizations, as well as the Democrat Party, in the first six months of the second Trump administration. These justices are blinded by party and ideology.

Take Judge Jeb Boasberg (please), who is terrorizing from his bench the Trump Administration on behalf of the ACLU as he is honoring his appointment by Barack Obama as a political hack in a black robe. He’s threatening criminal contempt charges against the Department of Justice.

Boasberg is so anti-trump he took time to attend (not from the bench) Trump’s 2023 arraignment in Special Council Jack Smith’s January 6 indictment against the president.

Take Judge Juan Merchan (please), who presided over the Manhattan kangaroo court that convicted Trump of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Merchan refused to recuse himself from the case even though his daughter was contemporaneously raising funds for the Democrat party to oppose Trump’s re-election. Another case of blind justice where a judge refuses to see or acknowledge his own prejudices.

These two are major league abusers of the judicial system. Republicans in the House of Representatives have launched impeachment proceedings proceedings against a handful of the anti-Trump justices, but impeachment of judges is rare, and removal is even more rare. Since 1803 the House has impeached only 15 judges and only eight of those impeachments were followed by convictions in the Senate.

So, we are clearly seeing judges operating in ways that do not promote or prove an impartial judicial system.

That leaves the FBI as our last bastion of hope for impartial law enforcement that gives our citizens confidence that our laws will be enforced without regard to political persuasions or personal favoritism.

HEAVEN, HELP US!

How can we have confidence in our most revered law enforcement organization given what we have seen over the last eight years.

We are hearing of transgressions by the FBI that would have been laughable accusations 20 years ago.

Under the Obama Administration, the FBI became a political arm of the Democrat Party. Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok assured his lover in pillow talk texts that the FBI had an “insurance policy” against Donald Trump ever getting back in the White House.

FBI agents and lawyers lied to get the FISA court to spy on the Trump campaign and Trump allies or acquaintances.

The FBI hid from the public the truth of the Hunter Biden laptop and its contents to protect Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Now we find out that the FBI hid in “burn bags” in a “secret” room at the FBI headquarters an annex to the report by Special Counsel John Durham who was trying to get to the veracity of the Russia Hoax allegations against President Trump. FBI officials tried to hide the information in the annex from the public long enough until it legally could be destroyed, never to see the light of day.

It has become evident that the FBI has been the enforcers protecting the deep state, the alligators of the swamp.

Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel is sweeping all the dusty corners of the FBI headquarters and other facilities to find the hidden secrets of the previous FBI leadership. He even looked in the “burn bags.”

Substacker Julie Kelly in her newsletter, Declassified with Julie Kelly, listed these findings in the new-found annex:

An email (or composite of emails) by a top Soros Fund official in July 2016 appears to confirm Hillary Clinton approved of the Trump-Russia election “hacking” narrative;

Top Obama administration officials were aware of intelligence reports related to the Clinton campaign’s plans to dirty up Trump with the manufactured scandal but instead pursued the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign;

Everyone was alarmed at Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s unfazed reaction to information that she acted as a conduit between the DOJ and Clinton staff;

Clinton, John Podesta, Jennifer Palmieri, and Jake Sullivan were interviewed by Durham in 2021 and 2022—within perjury statute of limitations—and denied knowledge of the Soros official’s email and any Trump-Russia plan;

Exculpatory evidence was excluded in Jim Comey’s application before the FISA court to spy on Carter Page.

Heaven help Trump’s FBI Director Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino to right this shipwreck.

Bongino posted this on X.

“During my tenure at the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening...What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters (public corruption and political weaponization), has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

We Americans must have something we can trust in our government. Politics will always, it seems, drive our Congress, but we need an apolitical law enforcement agency and an apolitical judiciary. We don’t need a secret police force that is plotting against one party or the other. We need a police force that enforces the laws irrespective of personalities or politics. We don’t need a judiciary that decides what is best for us. We need a judiciary that adjudicates the law as it is written and as it pertains to the tenets of our Constitution.

Yes, Heaven help us.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments will add so much to this post.

Leave a comment

Or you could buy me a coffee here for $5. I’ll use my tin cup to drink it!