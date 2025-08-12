Diane awoke from stupor-like sleep with a dull headache and a mind that wondered if all of that was just a really bad dream. Her eyes slowly adjusted to the muted light coming through her bedroom window.

Her anxiety was not gone. It was still lying right there with its grip on her psyche. The root cause for it was slowly returning to her addled brain. If not over, her life had just been changed forever.

Yesterday, Diane was basking in a different world. Her life’s dream was within reach, just a few hours away. The experts gave it a 90 percent chance of happening.

Diane still was incredulous that her dream, her destiny had been forever snatched away from her.

Now, there was no real benefit to leaving the comforting bed where she could wallow in her self pity.

But the realization quickly set in that she had to climb out of her refuge and set about doing what she needed to do — face her new reality.

No longer was everything all about her. In fact, she had just been effectively rendered irrelevant for the first time in her career.

Yesterday she was floating to the top. Today she was getting up off of the mat.

After a perfunctory appearance to acknowledge her new position in life, she returned home, pulled on her yoga pants and lounged to consider her very different future. Diane’s emotions ranged from hopelessness to fear.

The fear was real. Now she was not in full control of things. Would it become known how she had connived to grasp that brass ring? She had been accused of inappropriate actions before, but she always came up with enough plausible deniability that her coworkers accepted. Besides, rules really weren’t for people at her level.

But she knew she had broken the rules, maybe even the law. She worried if she had sufficiently covered her tracks so that her secrets would remain concealed forever. Those thoughts haunted her for days.

She found some solace in long walks in the woods near her home. But she was haunted by the image that those big, black SUVs would soon pull up to take her away to face judgement. She worried that her freedom was at risk, so those daily walks were to be savored. They were cathartic, but they couldn’t clear her conscience.

Little by little, day by day, Diane began to regain her public persona. The big, black SUV’s hadn’t arrived. It appeared she had enough friends in the right places who would keep the lid on her complicity, even conspiratorial participation, in under-handed dealings as a means for her to grasp the highest post in her field of work.

Eight years passed. There were lots of rumblings about her past, but the accusers apparently were without evidence. If there was available evidence, her associates, she surmised, had sufficiently buried it.

The Rest of the Story…

The creative department at The Hogwash Report crafted that introduction to a fictional story about governmental corruption. It’s purely coincidental that the story line could relate to Hillary Clinton’s days following her failure to crash through the glass ceiling and become the first female president of the United States in 2016.

It’s also merely coincidental that Hillary’s middle name is Diane.

The News Is Not Good…

With the revelation and exposure of the documents found in a “burn bag” in a “secret” room at the FBI headquarters, Hillary and her compadres, including former President Barack Hussein Obama, former FBI directorJames Comey and others, are facing a time they never expected to come.

We were never supposed to know that President Obama rejected an assessment from his intelligence officials which found that Russia did NOT influence the 2016 election where Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton lost an election that she had been assured of winning with a 90 percent certainty on election day. He ordered a “reassessment” according to documents included in a hidden annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the Russian collusion.

The downstream media has been ignoring the story of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s revelations and some are even trying to discredit and spin the story to deflect the accusations.

PolitiFact went to an “impartial source”, Patrick Rodenbush, a spokesman for Obama, who said, “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio," who is now Trump’s secretary of state.

If Russia did not successfully manipulate any votes, as his spokesman said, why did Obama demand a reassessment of the initial finding that Russia did NOT influence the election?

Here’s another question. If Marco Rubio’s committee had access to the documents from the “burn bag,” would it have found that there was no Russian interference but that the Obama Administration was falsely trying to prove there was? Just sayin…

Hillary, Barack, James Comey, James Clapper and John Brennan never saw this day coming. Documented evidence has resulted in allegations of conspiracy among this cabal to disrupt the transfer of power following a vote of the people to install Donald J. Trump as president in 2017.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has called for a grand jury to weigh the evidence.

The national media wing of the Democrat Party doesn’t want to cover this story because they have been complicit in promoting the covering over of the transgressions of the Obama Administration. CNN went so far as to hire Clapper as a national security analyst, allowing him for years to spin the truth about the Russian hoax.

Brennan became a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, also spinning the party line for his cronies who are now facing a grand jury investigation.

The New York Times last week gave both Clapper and Brennan publication of op-ed pieces with their “unbiased” view of the new revelations.

All of this is a thrilling serial of stories of government corruption, subversion and possibly treason that is playing out in real time right before our eyes.

It seems like a spin off from the old TV series, “The Fugitive.” For years Dr. Richard Kimble was on the run, always looking over his shoulder for the police who wanted to take him to death row, for the murder of his wife. The show clearly depicted what it would be like to be just waiting to be trapped by the police.

For years, the cast of characters in this 2025 serial thought they had escaped. They had stopped looking over their shoulders years ago.

They were directing the narrative away from any wrongdoing on their part. They wrote books about their virtuous public service. They were paid to tell the stories that would cover their tracks. The media was confirming their version of the story.

But Tulsi Gabbard is playing the role of Lt. Philip Gerard who chased Dr. Kimble to the end.

The only difference in these two plots is that Dr. Kimble was innocent.

The revelations of the Durham Annex takes government hogwash to a new level. Without evidence, no one would believe it.

