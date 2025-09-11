Even though friends and acquaintances have often raved about the conservative, pragmatic and understandable message Charlie Kirk was delivering, and they especially were thrilled with the way he was reaching young people, I never really tuned into him. If he was as good and effective as billed, I guess I didn’t need to worry about what he was saying.

But when I heard the news yesterday that he had been shot, before he was declared deceased, I knew this was a seminal moment for free speech, and political and Christian discourse.

The far left liberal lunatics are poisoning the water of freedom in this country and apparently they have declared war of those would would preserve this great nation’s constitution and the rights it proclaims for its citizens. They certainly don’t want a Christian revival in this country.

The assassination of the 31-year-old Kirk, co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA was more than a senseless murder, it was something the downstream media has failed to mention.

It was a hate crime.

A 1968 statute made it a crime to use, or threaten to use, force to willfully interfere with any person because of race, color, religion or national origin. The Southern Poverty Law Center, generally viewed as a liberal operation seeking to expand protections for people of various classes, says the Civil Rights Act of 1968 made it a federal crime to forcefully injure, intimidate or interfere with someone on the basis of their race, color religion or national origin.

“Today,” the SPLC says on its website, “a hate crime is defined as a violent or property crime, such as murder, arson, assault or vandalism, is motivated in whole or part by an offender’s bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity.”

Will the SPLC so vigorously pursue Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a hate crime against Christianity as it would if someone had been harmed because of their race, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity? We will see.

With any violence against some races, people with different sexual orientation or gender identity, the downstream media would already be beating the hate crime drum. Why the crickets now?

Forty-six states have hate crime laws. All cover bias based on race, ethnicity and religion.

Charlie Kirk was a rising star with a message of conservative family values. His murder left behind a young wife and two children. His Christian message centered on Jesus Christ as the basis for conservative thinking and Jesus as the author of personal salvation. He espoused the need for Christian values in American politics and government. He saw the onset of a spiritual revival, citing a rise in young people returning to church.

Now, he’s the latest Christian martyr.

WORD OF THE DAY: MARTYR

Here are the first two definitions of the word from dictionary.com:

A person who willingly suffers death rather than renounce their religion. A person who is put to death or endures great suffering on behalf of any belief, principle or cause.

People around the world are martyred almost daily for their Christian beliefs. We see it only rarely here in America, but rarely is still too often. Charlie Kirk’s murder occurred in front of about 3,000 people, mostly young students, on the campus of Utah Valley University. It’s the most visible example of Christian martyrdom in American history.

It’s also another great example of the evil that is being generated in our land.

Why is the downstream media so reluctant to call this what it is — a hate crime?

Finding The Killer Will Be Tough

FBI Director Kash Patel is absolutely correct. The longer it is before the killer is identified and arrested, the harder it will be to bring him to justice.

Just 24 hours later, solving this crime will be the result of incredible police work, or just dumb luck.

Patel must chase this to the very end, not just to finding the killer, but to find his conspirators.

Did The Sniper Miss His Target?

Some give the shooter extreme credit for his marksmanship. Some say the fatal shot to the neck was his aim. It seems more likely that he was aiming for the head, but the bullet’s trajectory from 450 feet brought it slightly lower. This maniac most likely was aiming for the head. He was hoping the crowd would see the victim’s head explode right before their eyes. At least they were spared that sight.

This event is just another step by the deranged left to stifle public discourse and to silence the bringers of truth. We can’t let that happen.

Murderers Are Not Heroes

Now these public murders have made “heroes” out of killers. Those who think murder should be used to silence their perceived opponents is apparently growing.

A poll reported by TheHill.com found 41 percent of adults under 30 found the killing pf UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at least somewhat acceptable.

A very recent poll by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression found that 19% of college students say it’s “rarely” acceptable to use violence to stop a speech. Another 13% say it’s “sometimes” acceptable.

And 2% say it’s “always” acceptable.

A majority, 66%, say it is “never” acceptable to use violence to stop a campus speech. That percentage should be so much higher.

Yesterday, we saw how devastating the actions of the 2% can be.

Please Excuse My Absence

My sincere apologies to my faithful readers for my recent absence. Health issues and my needed focus on life issues has kept me out of pocket for several weeks. I could not pass up the opportunity to comment on this travesty. I’ve wanted to comment on so much hogwash that has been going on over the past month, but time would not allow. I hope to get caught up in the very near future. Thanks for your patience.

