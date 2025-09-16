Why is our law enforcement so quick to announce that Charlie Kirk’s killer acted alone? The alleged assassin had hardly hit the back seat of a police cruiser before Utah’s governor announced the 22-year-old suspect had acted alone — case closed.

In Hogwash 93 last week, we urged FBI Director Kash Patel to “chase this to the very end, not just to finding the killer, but to find his conspirators.”

We also said it would be very difficult to find this killer after he had been able to escape the scene. We said locating the assassin would be the result of incredible police work or just dumb luck.

It was both. The incredible police work came in the form of locating, processing and releasing incriminating videos from the campus of Utah Valley University and its surrounding area. The dumb luck came when the perp was born into a respectable, law-abiding family.

Patel pushed for the release of the videos that were seen by family members who confronted the young man and forced him to turn himself in.

But once again, a twenty-something man single-handedly planned and executed a plan that gave him the opportunity to get a clear shot at a speaker at a very public, well-attended outdoor venue.

Charlie Kirk’s assassin had essentially the same playbook as President Trump’s attempted assassin in July last year.

The Salt Lake Tribune wrote this opening paragraph on August 30, 11 days before the assassination:

“Right-wing agitator Charlie Kirk is set to make two stops at Utah universities during an upcoming tour next month — and it’s already spurring outrage among some students.” That is inflammatory writing, to say the least.

In 11 days Kirk’s assassin must have scoped out the venue, found open access to the Losee Center rooftop, figured how to fire a shot and get off the rooftop with his weapon, dash across an open field to a wooded area, stash the gun and escape into a neighborhood, and then double back to get his vehicle and head to his home about 200 miles away.

According to the timeline produced by the Associated Press, the killer parked his car the campus at 11:52 a.m. Thirty-one minutes later a Utah Valley University police officer gave a “shots fired” alert.

News reports said the perp spent days studying maps of the campus. Some videos showed him on campus earlier, at 8:30 a.m. the day of the shooting. Videos released later showed him going through a stairwell to the roof of the building from where the shot was fired.

Since he had little prior experience on the campus, how did he know he could swing down from the roof and fall to the the ground safely? If he didn’t spent a lot of time observing the scene and timing his routes, how could he have known he could arrive, park in a convenient spot and get into position, 450-feet from the stage, locate Charlie Kirk’s seated position, and get a clear shot off in 31 minutes? There should be billions of pixels of video showing him casing the campus and planning his routes days before. If not, then someone else had to do it for him.

His girl/guy friend/roommate started singing like an opera star when the authorities showed up at his/her door. This subject, as well as others, had heard the assassin brag about having the opportunity to take Charlie Kirk out and was going to do so. All are complicit. Why are they not viewed as conspirators or at least guilty of failing to report the threats to the police?

We find it difficult to believe that this was a one-man band. Early on pundits surmised this was a professional hit. It seemed the assassin had to be a skillful marksman and physically fit to be able to dismount that roof without being injured. An Army Ranger or a Navy Seal could pull off the shot and roof drop after significant training. But the suspect was described a shy guy with no remarkable physical attributes.

Show us how he cased the campus and put together his foolproof plan without the assistance of others. We need more clarity than we have been given thus far.

We’re just different.

Isn’t it amazing that conservatives let the loose lips of Al Sharpton, Maxine Waters, Jasmine Crockett and nighttime TV comedians spew hateful rhetoric, but the liberals can’t tolerate people who espouse conservative views and Christian beliefs.

And isn’t it amazing that in the days following this assassination of Charlie Kirk that not one department store was looted, not one police car was set on fire in protest by Charlie’s followers.

The wailing and gnashing from the left came when their unthinking liberals began celebrating Kirk’s death on social media and in media interviews. They were shocked when employers summarily fired their workers who celebrated the murder. You certainly have a right to the free speech, but you are not protected from it’s consequences. When you are an employee, you are representing your employer, and not just when you are on the clock. Organizations and businesses can’t be found encouraging and condoning murder.

Charlie’s Message Is Still Making a Difference

Charlie Kirk gladly handed a microphone to his adversaries who challenged his beliefs. He was a free speech proponent and patriot. He gave his life telling young people that Jesus offers much more happiness and a more meaningful existence than the world does. And, thank God, many are listening.

Free At Last

I’ve been a subscriber to XM Radio for several years. I was there before it merged with Sirius. I subscribed to have access to Christian music while traveling hours and hours in my car. Since the Sirius/XM merger, my roughly $12 per month obviously went directly to Howard Stern who had a $100 million contract with Sirius. I hated that.

It was exciting to hear in August that Sirius most likely would not renew Stern’s contract, especially at that level. Stern is now saying all that was a hoax. He’s staying.

Well, I’m leaving. I cancelled my account today. I feel better already.

