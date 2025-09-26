Here’s the big news. CBS broke the story for the downstream media early Thursday evening that former FBI Director James Comey had been indicted.

Here’s the lede to their story on cbsnews.com:

Washington — Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted Thursday on two counts, marking a major escalation in President Trump’s efforts to target his political opponents and use the Justice Department as part of his campaign to seek retribution against his most ardent critics.

Here’s how CBS broke the news in 2023 that Trump had been indicted:

June 8, 2023

Washington — Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on charges stemming from the federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House, a historic move that is likely to roil the ongoing 2024 presidential race. Two U.S. officials confirmed the charges to CBS News, as did Trump’s attorney.

Note the different slant from these two stories by CBS News.

The June 8, 2023 story about Trump being indicted did not come with the editorial comments affixed to the story Thursday about James Comey’s indictments.

To be fair, the 2023 story should have read like this:

Washington — Former President Donald Trump was indicted today on seven counts of mishandling government documents, marking a major continuation of President Joe Biden’s effort to target his political opponent and use the Justice Department as part of his campaign to seek retribution against his likely opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

You will notice the obvious way CBS editorialized regarding Comey’s indictments, making it look as though this was just mean-spirited retribution from Donald Trump. We now know Joe Biden’s Justice Department in 2023 was working diligently to make sure Donald Trump would never be president again.

While Trump was leading in the polls to return to the White House, which eventually happened, CBS hoped it would “roil the ongoing 2024 presidential race.”

We also now know that Comey’s leadership in the FBI was politically active to support Biden and the Democrat’s deep state control of the federal government.

The downstream media just can’t help itself. It’s not fooling anyone and it’s losing all respect and credibility with this type of one-sided reporting.

While checking our other traps, The Hogwash Report found these things:

The Michael Moore File…

Michael Moore, remember him, the American film director, producer, screenwriter and author who is a poster child for the Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Moore must be hiding in a guarded, gated cave somewhere. He has hardly made a sound in months. Six months ago, on April 12, he was publicity chair for the second big weekend of anti-Trump rallies.

“In state capitols, major cities, in town square and outside the county courthouse. There’s a protest near you,” Moore wrote on Substack. “If for some reason you cannot find one — start one. Do not sit this out!

He published the mission statement from. The “We (The People) Dissent” group’s nationwide protest.

“On April 19, 1775, colonists confronted the British at the Battle of Lexington and Concord—the shot heard round the world.

“On April 19, 2025, millions of everyday Americans will rise to defend that for which they fought—freedom against tyranny.

“This time, we carry not arms, but signs. We will not raise a barricade; instead, we must lift our voices. Instead of marching to the tempo of drums, we will march to the echo of our hearts crying for justice.

“Get up! Get out into the streets! Everyone, everywhere! Let’s xxxxxxxx Go!” Moore whipped up his followers.

The media said there were about 1,400 protests and thousands of protesters across the country. The protests addressed a number of Trump actions, including those by the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) - Trump’s initiative to cut US government jobs and other spending - and the administration’s unwillingness to bring about the return of Ábrego García, a citizen of El Salvador.

How did those protests work for them? Those three areas of concern were and still are supported by 80% of the country.

On April 30 he wrote that this date should be a National Holiday. He said it was the day that Vietnam defeated the United States. - April 30, 1975.

On June 2 he proposed a new Pledge of Allegiance:

“I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE

TO THE PEOPLE

OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

AND TO THE DEMOCRACY

FOR WHICH WE ALL STAND:

ONE PERSON,

ONE VOTE,

ONE NATION,

PART OF ONE WORLD,

EVERYONE!

A SEAT AT THE TABLE!

EVERYONE!

A SLICE OF THE PIE!

WITH LIBERTY

AND JUSTICE,

EQUALITY

AND KINDNESS,

AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS

FOR ALL.”

On June 23 he urged his readers to vote for Zohran Mamdani for Mayor of New York. City. Mamdani holds dual membership in the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America.

By the way, Kamala Harris has endorsed this socialist as well.

On August 12 he posted a column about Mamdani headlined thusly:

“He’s a 33-year-old Pro-Palestine Muslim Who’s Winning the Jewish Vote, a Democrat Socialist Whom Every Dem Party Leader in NY Has Refused to Endorse, and a U.S. Citizen for only 7 Years!”

Since then, crickets. Nothing about the Charlie Kirk assassination, which should be labeled as the Second Shot Heard ‘Round the World. It could be the shot that takes down the looney liberal left.

Let’s give him credit for saying nothing.

The Robert Reich File…

Our ultra-liberal, Democrat apologist, free-enterprise-deploring foe, Robert Reich, is as prolific as ever.

In his latest post he’s convinced the tide is turning against Donald Trump. He said Trump’s poll numbers were “dipping even before last week’s explosion of authoritarianism. Now they are in free fall.”

We will place that quote in a hermetically sealed Mason jar and report back on its veracity in a few weeks.

Word of the Day

Authoritarianism. In simple words, political scientists use the term to describe a way of governing that values order and control over personal freedom. A government run by authoritarianism is usually headed by a dictator.

Last time I checked, we still have a legislative and judicial branch of our federal government that serve as check and balance to the executive branch where one single elected official has large latitude in governance — but he cannot be a dictator.

In America, a dictator is in charge when the president is not a Democrat, according to the media and Democrat apologists.

In another recent post he opined that ABC cowed to “at least five Hollywood unions representing more than 400,000 workers” to agree to bring back Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

Another post finds him advising how to confront the tyranny of Donald Trump. He praised “hundreds of thousands of you (who) have shown courage by making good trouble at Republican town halls and participating oil peaceful demonstrations.”

A Call To Action

Reich wrapped up his advice with this:

“My friends, these are among the hardest times most of us have ever experienced. I understand the stress you feel. I share it. But please do not despair. Do not feel helpless. Channel your outrage, anger and sadness and take action.”

This was written by Robert Reich 11 days after an assassin channeled his outrage, anger and sadness and took action.

And so it goes…

But wait there’s more:

Robert Reich posted a piece that should send chills up the spine of the long-standing leadership of the Democrat party.

Reich says the Dems should be “forgetting about moving to the so-called ‘center.’”

Instead, he’s calling for them to move full-bore further left and embrace the socialist message of the younger generation of Democrats.

He says candidates like Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City, Graham Platner in Maine, Don Osborne in Nebraska and Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Nathan Sage in Iowa are the future of the Democrat Party, “if it has one.”

Reich rails that the Democrats in Congress are “dazed, asleep, mum and frightened” as Donald Trump leads the nation.

He says America’s problems are “largely due to monopolistic corporations and robber-baron billionaires.”

“Why don’t Democrats tell America the truth?” he asks. Then he answers. “Because too many Democratic politicians are afraid to bite the hands that feed their campaign coffers.”

That’s some pretty tough love from the former Clinton Administration official.

A New Idea: Make the Wealthy Pay

He says Mamdani will make sure the wealthy taxpayers of New York pay for free city bus rides, a freeze for rent stabilized apartments and expanding free child care. Mandani and Reich may not know it, but the wealthy New Yorkers can afford to live anywhere they like. The exodus has already begun.

Maine’s Democrat senatorial candidate is promising to “topple the oligarchy.”

Osborne, seeking a Senate seat from Nebraska is a union president who organized Nebraska workers during the nationwide strike at Kellogg.

El-Sayed, a former professor of epidemiology at Columbia is dedicated to Medicare for Alll and abolishing medical debt. He already is the most strident critic of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Reich’s Democrat Presidential Prospects

Reich listed his favorites for the Democratic nomination for President in 2028. Along with the usual suspects, Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker and Maryland’s Wes Moore, he throws out the names of Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Sherrod Brown who was defeated after two decades in the Senate for Ohio in 2024;

Then he said this: Young people across the country are moved and excited by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“In 2028 — assuming Trump doesn’t call off the next presidential election — AOC will be the ripe old age of 38 and eligible for the presidency.”

“It’s a new day for dawning for the Democratic Party — if it’s able to see the sunrise,” Reich said.

You gotta love Robert Reich. He just doesn’t know he ain’t right.

