While ultra-left columnist Robert Reich implores the Democrat party to drive further left if it wants to have a future, a stalwart of the left wing media says, not so fast, the “progressive” party needs to dial up a more rightward course if it wants to win back the blue collar workers who are now clearly in the MAGA bag.

Mark Novicoff, writing for The Atlantic, spun a piece recently entitled “Democrats Don’t Seem Willing to Follow Their Own Advice.”

“Immediately following the 2024 presidential election, Democrats seemed to to be in rare agreement,” Novicoff wrote. “They moved too far to the left on cultural issues, and it had cost them.”

For the past nine months, you will recall, The Hogwash Report has pointed out that the Democrats learned nothing from the 2024 presidential election.

Clearly the looney left wing of the Dims is rowing the boat. Full steam ahead, left, left, left.

Novicoff wrote, “Seemingly every other week, another Democrat gives a podcast interview or writes an op-ed about how the party must win back the working-class voters it has alienated.”

Rep. Kristen Rivet, D-Mich., who told Novicoff this in July, “If you are setting a table that people with mud on their boots and grease on their jeans do not feel comfortable at, you are walking away from the Democrat agenda.”

But the party still is clinging to its ultra liberal social agenda, which does not attract the working class.

Novicoff’s article says “The platonic ideal of political moderation works something like this: Pick a high-profile issue on which your party is perceived out of touch with public opinion. Signal publicly the you agree with most voters on the issue and that you disagree with the members of your own base who think otherwise.”

Elaine Kamarck, from Brookings, a think tank that says it provides scholarly research to educate the public and informs decision-makers on complex policy challenges, gives this advice, in the article, to the Democrats if they want to change voter perceptions.

“Creating conflict demonstrates your independence and draws media attention, without which voters might never know about your position. The gambit is not without risk — you’re purposely angering some of your own supporters — but it hopefully pays off because you gain new supporters, and most of your angry existing supporters will still vote for you.” (Our emphasis added)

To turn this cruise ship around in a bathtub, individual Democrats would have to break lockstep with the Democrat leadership. Most don’t have the nerve to do that.

The Democrats for change would have to come out against such major Democratic issues like defunding police, abortion, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, gun confiscation, religion suppression, proliferate spending, burdensome taxation, high crime in cities, and more.

The Democrats are clearly losing on all of these issues, and they seem willing to double down on them.

Polling now shows the Democrats, who normally would pick up seats in a mid-term election next year, are also losing on three major governance issues:

A Washington Post/IPSOS poll mid September found that Republicans have preferred policies when it comes to the economy, crime and immigration.

The GOP leads the Democrats by 7 points on the economy, 13 points on immigration and a whopping 22 points on crime.

The editorial board for Bloomberg opined “Democrats Can’t Win Another Shutdown Fight. Rather than setting up a hopeless showdown, they should focus on negotiation and winning elections.”

But the Democrats doubled down on their losing issues forcing the Shumer Shutdown.

The Democrats’ compass is spinning, unable to find a way north.

As Robert Reich said, the Dims’ leadership in Congress is “dazed, asleep, mum and frightened.” Meanwhile President Trump just keeps winning and winning and winning.

Let’s just be real quiet and not awaken the dozy Democrats.

On the Other Hand

Why would the Dimocrats change when most media polls say everything is just great!

The latest NY Times/Siena poll says only 43 percent approve of the job Trump is doing. Fifty-four precent disapprove.

The latest Pew Research poll says even less, 40 percent, approve, 58 percent disapprove.

The latest NPR/PBS/Marist poll says 42 percent approve, 58 percent disapprove.

NPR and PBS would never conduct and publish a poll that showed approval for Trump. He’s defunded them.

The Rasmussen Reports poll, which obviously can find more conservatives and Republicans to survey, says 49 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove of the work of the President.

The Economist/YouGov, NYTimes/Sienna, Yahoo News polls all say the generic vote for Congress also favor the Democrats.

Only between 34 and 37 percent of those polled in the same three polls say the country is headed in the right direction.

No wonder the Democrats are dozy, the polls are lulling them to sleep.

But Wait!

How can these polls say Trump is doing a terrible job, the Democrats should be running Congress and the country is heading in the wrong direction when the Republicans always poll better on the economy, crime and immigration?

When you look at the favorability polls, Trump is as good as it gets in this politically divided country.

The realclearpolitics.com polls from August 2 — September 29 have Trump with a 44 percent favorability average among all of the polls. Fifty-three percent unfavorable. All but 3 percent of those polled have an opinion. Two polls, Quantis Insights and Atlas Intel have the favorability tied at 49 percent each way. Some of the known liberally-skewed polls have as much as an 18 per cent unfavorable spread.

There’s an old joke: If a politician and a skunk are roadkill on the highway, how can you tell them apart. There are skid marks in front of the skunk. So a 44 percent favorability rating for Trump is top shelf.

Except for Vice President J.D. Vance, who has a 42 percent favorability rating, Trump laps the others top dogs.

Ground Chuck Schumer has a 24.8 percent favorability average rating. Forty-five percent unfavorable. About 30 percent didn’t want to answer.

House Speaker Hakeem Jefferies has a favorability rating of 27.3, about three percent higher than Schumer.

The pollsters can’t seem to find anyone who knows who John Thune is. He’s the Majority (Republican) Leader in the Senate. Only 18 percent of those polled gave him a favorability rating and a 27 percent unfavorable. Fifty-five percent of those polled didn’t have a preference.

When all is said and done, there’s really only one poll that counts. Trump won that one handily against all odds. That’s why he’s in charge whether the downstream media and pollsters like it or not.

Believe It or Not — Hogwash Style

Catch Me If You Can

Ed Tamowski wrote a recent commentary on RealClearPolitics.com.

“In 2022 New York City’s 22,000 shoplifting arrests were committed by just 327 people — that’s roughly 67 shoplifting arrests each.

In Washington, D.C., two out of three individuals released from prison go back.

In Atlanta in 2022, 40 percent of the city’s crimes were committed by just 1,000 people.

In Philadelphia, more than 2,200 people were arrested for shootings between 2015 and 2021. Seventy-eight percent had prior arrests and 51 percent had been arrested three times or more.

Red Ink By the Barrell

California’s Leave of Absence Law is causing a sea of red ink for the state. Last December California’s unemployment insurance program said it would operate at a $2 billion deficit each year from 2025 to 2030.

The program is funded by a 3.5% payroll tax on the first $7,000 of each employee’s annual wage. The program recommends taxing the first $46,800 of payroll. This was reported by Real Clear Investigations.

Why is That?

When government shuts down, the employees don’t have to come to work. When the shut down is over, Congress votes to pay them for the time not worked. (Trump’s vow to reduce the federal workforce as a result of the shutdown may help, but there will be a lot of one-time severance payments that most private employees don’t get when their companies go bankrupt.)

Our lawmakers who are given the responsibility to pass a federal budget have not passed an “old school” budget where all federal spending and all revenue sources are approved in a single bill since 1996.

The last federal fiscal year with a budget surplus was concluded on Sept. 30, 2001, 24 years ago.

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would add greatly to this post.

Leave a comment

Or you can buy me a cup of coffee here for just $5. Be the first to do so in October (the nights are getting cooler, you know).