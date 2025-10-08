Relevant Today

PM
1d

2017- Came w/in 3 votes of being repealed. John McCain (Arizona): After returning to Washington from a brain cancer diagnosis, his thumbs-down vote in the early hours of July 28 was the decisive one that sank the bill.

Susan Collins (Maine): She had consistently opposed ACA repeal efforts, citing concerns over cuts to Medicaid and the impact on protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Lisa Murkowski (Alaska): She also broke from her party, voting against repeal and citing the bill's negative effects on her state.

1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
Michael Swartz
14h

Thanks for the shout out, but here's the link for all the context:

https://swartz.substack.com/p/shutting-down-common-sense

In all honesty, Obamacare wasn't about health care, it was about setting up another entitlement. While I've been in the working world for almost 40 years now and learned that most companies in my profession have a benefits package to entice employees (which includes health insurance), the fact that Obamacare is around has really made insurance into a pile of crap - unfortunately, not many people can afford to go to the doctor's office without insurance.

This is something else I've been thinking about.

Recently in Delaware, the state made the magnanimous gesture of "paying off" millions of dollars' worth of medical debt for $500,000.

"Undue Medical Debt will purchase bundled medical debt portfolios from providers like hospitals and commercial debt buyers to then abolish that debt at pennies on the dollar. There is no application process. Qualifying residents will receive a letter from Undue Medical Debt notifying them that their medical debt has been relieved."

https://news.delaware.gov/2025/07/29/governor-meyer-announce-partnership-for-50-million-in-medical-debt-elimination/

The fact that a company can assume that much debt for such little return tells me that the pricing point is severely broken. But I'm sure there's no letter coming our way because we're not poor enough.

