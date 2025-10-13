Hillary Clinton was not struck dead last week after she seemingly sincerely praised Donald Trump.

In an Interview with CBS News, the wicked witch of the Left said this about Trump’s navigating an end to the Israel/Hamas two-year war:

“It’s a really significant first step, and I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region, for making the commitment to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what’s often called the day after.”

I doubt she was doing this to prove that Democrats could agree with Trump on important things from time to time, because it seems nothing Trump does can be worthy in the looney land of the left.

But, just maybe someone other than John Fetterman could find common ground on some of the other successes that Trump has engineered and with which 80 percent of Americans agree.

Would they be struck dead by the Grim Reaper if they came out in support of fighting crime in the crime-ridden major cities? Would it kill them to agree that illegal immigrants should not be here. Could they possibly agree that we have a health care system that we can’t afford and is in need of renovation?

Is bipartisanship dead? Has it been replaced with buy-partisanship, paid for by Hollywood stars, oligarchs, campaign money bundlers?

I’m sure Hillary, after saying that nice thing about Trump, had to rush back to the family home in Chappaqua, N.Y., for a cleansing shower.

For The Hogwash Report, hearing Hillary saying those words of Trump praise challenged our normal position on the former First Lady. Almost always when we have agreed with something she said, we have had to back up and reevaluate our position on the matter.

In this case, we find it OK to agree with her.

But, There’s More…

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, in the same CBS interview, said “The Trump Administration needs to be congratulated in the way they put this together.”

After pointing out the long list of Arab countries that have signed on to this plan, Rice added

“The Trump Administration deserves lot of credit for the broad-based support for this 20-point plan.”

Rice also pointed out that there are no real military threats to Israel from the Muslim countries now that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back and Hamas has been brought to its knees. Trump was obviously instrumental in both of those accomplishments, as well.

It’s kind of surprising that Rice was so complimentary as well. She’s a strong Bush Family supporter. The Bushes have shown little support for Trump’s presidencies. But Condoleezza is a very smart woman.

It’s a New Day!

Hillary also added that with the dismantling of Hezbollah and the successful attacks on Iran there is a “new set of conditions that has never existed in recent time.”

You can also note here that Trump initiatives brought about that “new set of conditions.”

But CBS newsy Norah O’Donnell wanted to take the interview in another direction, away from praise for President Trump, but Hillary brought it right back to 47.

O’Donnell said two men, other than Trump and Netanyahu, “really brought us to this point — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner— two men who are known more for their business deals than making peace deals..”

Witkoff is the U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, and Kushner is Trump’s Jewish son-in-law.

O’Donnell asked Clinton why she thinks they have been successful.

“Both of them are seen as close to President Trump and, therefore, speak with a level of authority that is often questioned in others,” Clinton said.

Much to O’Donnell’s chagrin, Hillary brought it right back to Donald Trump.

Trump just keeps winning and winning. For the Democrats, MSM and the left, the anxiety just keeps building and building.

But Wait, There’s Even More…

Believe it or not, even former Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Trump deserves credit for the Israel/Hamas deal.

“Of course he does,” Sullivan responded to CNN’s Dana Bash who asked if Trump deserves credit. “And I give credit to President Trump, I give credit to [Steve] Witkoff and [Jared] Kushner and [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio. These are hard jobs. The president of the United States is the hardest job in the world, and these other jobs, including the job I occupied, are tremendously difficult. And to get to something like today takes a village, and it takes determination and really hard work, and so I, without question, offer credit for that.”

And so it goes…

The Schumer Shutdown File

The drama continues as the federal government continues (today, October 13) to be shutdown, yet most of Americans haven’t really noticed.

The Democrats keep voting against reopening the government and keep trying to blame the Republicans.

Meanwhile, they’ve had to revert back to the favorite song in the Democrat’s hymnal, the same tune they’ve sung for the last 50 years.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn, said this on “Face the Nation” on Sunday:

“There’s no negotiations happening right now, because Republicans are boycotting those negotiations,” he said, “because they are desperate to raise premiums on people in this country by 75 percent in order to finance their tax cut for the wealthy.”

The truth does’t matter to these people. The Democrats are voting against reopening government, trying to hold the Republicans hostage to continue subsidies for the unaffordable Affordable Care Act, which are to expire at the end of the year.

There’s still plenty of time to deal with those subsidies before December 31. Without the subsidies, the premiums will revert to 2021 levels which were set by the Democrats and were so high they were leaving a lot of families uninsured and failed to deliver President Obama’s promise to reduce everyone’s insurance costs by $2,800. Even with the subsidies, no one is saving near the $2,800 number.

Sen. Murphy in the same interview accused Vice President JD Vance of “just not living in reality.” JD may not live in reality, but he can see it from where he sits. Meanwhile, Murphy is blinded by partisanship and is ignoring reality.

