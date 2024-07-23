Harris As VP Probably Was Biden’s Best Decision Ever

President Biden’s statement announcing his Harris endorsement on Sunday included a statement that picking Harris as his VP was the “best decision” he’s ever made.

His selection of Harris as his vice president could very well be the best decision he’s made in his half a century political career, because the Harris decision would only have to clear a very low bar to be his best.

Remember, Harris was Joe’s Border Czar

With the Republican’s most effective issue being the border, (sarcasm alert) Vice President Harris became the Biden Administration’s border czar and virtually stopped the illegal crossings somewhere around 11 million. Well, it hasn’t actually stopped, the illegals are still pouring across the Rio Grand, but she has pinned the blame for that on Donald Trump.

After months as the border czar she eventually made a trip to the border.

She spent four hours at the border, visiting the El Paso Border Patrol station and the El Paso del Norte Port of Entry and met with five immigrant girls ages 9 to 16. She did not visit Fort Bliss, where the government built the largest processing center for unaccompanied migrant children.

Harris spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, said the Biden administration had inherited a “broken, gutted immigration system” that was inhumane.”

There’s some world class spin (aka hogwash) for you, and here’s some more:

The TexasTribune.org reported (when Harris visited the border), without explanation, that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies reported there were 180,034 apprehensions last month (May of 2021 under Biden\Harris), compared to fewer than 25,000 in late 2020. They failed to mention the low number was during the Trump Administration when miles of the wall were standing and the border crossings had been essentially shut down.

At the time Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, slammed Harris for visiting the border “800 miles from the epicenter” of migrant crossings, he told the TexasTribune.org. He called her visit nothing short of a glorified photo-op.

Then, she essentially walked away from her appointed responsibilities regarding the border.

Abortion vs. the Economy and the Border

The battle lines are drawn for the November presidential election.

The Democrats cannot run on the Biden Administration’s record, so they are counting on what they call a women’s health issue, aka abortion, aka killing babies to be their focus of the campaign. It will be somewhat easier for Kamala Harris, if she is the nominee, to avoid Joe Biden’s record, since she was so loosely attached as the veep. It’s obvious that abortion is the biggest Democrat issue given it’s the theme of almost all television ads at this time. Abortion really isn’t a national issue now that the Supreme Court sent it back to the states to regulate.

Other than making billionaires pay more, the Democrats aren’t focusing on the future much.

For the Republicans, their commercials are about the “tax” inflation is inflicting on the middle class. Their second issue is the border, which Donald Trump fixed 2016-20 and Biden crashed 2021-24.

If you listen to the campaign ads for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH, and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA, you would think they each single-handedly fixed the border problem and the flow of Fentanyl into our country. That’s certifiable hogwash.

Brown is the senator most out of touch with his constituents. Only the power of incumbency can save his Senate seat this year. His time may have expired.

She Will Be An Authoritarian, But She’s Our Authoritarian

Michael Moore was obviously doing his happy dance when President Biden turned the presidential campaign over to Kamala Harris.

His Substack post “Now, We Beat Trump” generated some real hogwash, we are happy to report.

“…in one shining moment, at 1:46 pm this afternoon, President Biden, in a true profile in courage, a selfless act for which he will be honored and remembered for years to come, put his country ahead of himself,” Moore wrote.

Then, he asked for Biden to one more selfless thing, resign, so Kamala can take over now and run as the incumbent.

The Democrats, Moore included, have been calling an Donald Trump an authoritarian, dictator and a lot of other bad names, but Moore wrote this about Harris becoming president now:

“She will have the power to issue significant executive orders that can provide help to the middle class, protect the environment, restore basic women’s rights. And face down the man who has promised to be a dictator on Day One. For this takedown, I want a front row eat. And a large popcorn.”

You see the hogwash? He wants Kamala to have the opportunity to issue unilateral (dictatorial/authoritarian) executive orders even before Trump’s Day One, if he wins.

Were we not led to believe that Joe Biden has done so much for the middle class. What more could an executive order do for the middlers? The Democrats’ idea of “basic women’s rights” are a state issue now, not a national one.

Moore also wants Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be Kamala’s running mate.

Reich Again

Leading liberal and purveyor of high quality hogwash, Robert Reich, couldn’t wait to post his declaration that President Biden did the right thing when he bowed out of the race for his second term.

Reich, in his Substack “Thank you, Joe!” column, said Biden bowed out with grace and dignity.

“It would have been better had he done so three weeks ago, after the debate revealed him to be much frailer and weaker than most of America had assumed,” Reich wrote. “Or better yet, had he not sought a second term to begin with.” (The Hogwash Report recalls how many times, during the Biden Administration, Reich raved about the Biden Administration’s accomplishments. But, we don’t remember Reich suggesting he not seek a second term.)

“But ultimately, Biden made the right decision,” Reich said.

It was Winston Churchill who said, “Americans will always do the right thing, after they have exhausted every other possibility.”

There’s a Reason It’s Called the Secret Service

For Secret Service boss Kim Cheatle, her chair Monday in the House Chamber where she was called to testify, was hotter than a grill at a 4th of July picnic. She was thoroughly grilled, but unlike picnic hamburgers, she was never flipped.

She wouldn’t, couldn’t and ultimately didn’t answer so many questions from both sides of the aisle. She referred almost all questions to the FBI which is doing some kind of investigation. Maybe the investigation is into her malfeasance in office.

Nick Arama, writing for RedState.com, flushed out this hogwash as he wrote this opinion:

“The hearing revealed all kinds of failures in the way they handle things. If you're providing more coverage for Jill Biden at an indoor dinner in Pittsburgh than at an outdoor rally for Trump -- who's been threatened and was holding an event with thousands of attendees -- something is very wrong in how you are assessing things. And it raises big questions about whether they simply didn't care about protecting Trump, especially given that prior requests for resources were turned down.”

Some of the grillers pointed out that Secret Service had been “out-foxed” by a 20-year-old.

Ouch!

Cheatle accepted the responsibility of the failed security of Trump and the innocent bystanders who were killed or wounded, but refused to resign.

This Just In

(Sarcasm alert) The campaign of Kamala Harris for president has removed Kim Cheatle from a long list of potential VP candidates.

Non Political Hogwash

Chic-fil-A Is Not No. 1?

After nine straight years as No. 1, Chic-fil-A has dropped to No. 3 in the rankings of the USA Today’s reader-ranked survey of best fast food restaurants.

No. 1 is a fast food chain The Hogwash Report hasn’t even heard of: Del Taco, restaurants with Mexican fare, but also has hamburgers and fries.

No 2 is even more unbelievable: KFC. Nuff said.

We challenge anyone to put a Chic-fil-A next door to either a Del Taco or a KFC and see which one has cars in the drive thru lined up, often in double or triple lines, around the building.

When the New York Post reported the dethroning of Chic-Fil-A, it’s lede indicated the reason might be because (hogwash alert) in March the chain announced it was shifting away from antibiotic-free chicken.

This reader-ranked survey makes The Hogwash Report wonder who is even reading USA Today nowadays. Maybe the New York Post answered that question for us.

You Want AI With That?

McDonald’s confirmed recently that it decided to end a global partnership with IBM, which has been testing this artificial intelligence technology at select McDonald’s drive thrus since 2021.

Too many complaints have been lodged against the automated order taking at McDonald’s drive thus.

The Associated Press reported that one TikTok post shows the automated order taker adding order after order of McNuggets on one customer’s tab, despite the customer laughing and pleading for it to stop.

“Additional posts show an array of other mishaps — such as it adding strange extras, like ice cream with ketchup and butter, or adding orders picked up from other cars in line.”

There was also the problem of accurately interpreting different accents and dialects.

As a side note, even the brilliant writer at The Hogwash Report has, after several tries, never successfully completed an order at a McDonald’s in-store kiosk.

Egga Millions

The (ever-alert) Hogwash Report noticed a signboard at a convenience store that said:

LOTTERY FARM FRESH EGGS

Yep, eggs are valuable these days.