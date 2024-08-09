Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Resa WARCHICK Kirkland's avatar
Resa WARCHICK Kirkland
Aug 11

Perhaps you could be a book publisher. We desperately need conservative book publishers for children's and grown up's books!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Phil Hannum's avatar
Phil Hannum
Aug 11

He is faithful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture