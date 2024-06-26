When I was about 16 years old, I went to a dentist with an abscessed tooth. It was one of my four upper front teeth. At that time, in the 1960s, most small town dentists just treated the abscess with antibiotics and when suitable, he would just yank out the tooth. That was upsetting news to me. I’d be missing one of my front teeth and I was in the stage that I was really starting to like girls, so this was a devastating blow to my vanity.

After the dentist delivered the bad news and a prescription for antibiotics, he said, “Take these pills and come back to see me in a week.” I got out of the chair, walked down the stairs from the second-floor office, on to the sidewalk and abruptly passed out.

When I awoke, the local undertaker was hovering over me. He also ran what passed, at the time, for an ambulance service. The crash to the concrete sidewalk had broken all four of my upper front teeth. I was taken to a medical doctor’s office for treatment of my injuries. The fall resulted me losing all four of those teeth.

I became a candidate for a dental miracle, at the time. I got a partial plate with four perfectly straight and pearly white false teeth.

Although the original one has been replaced a couple of times, and with some additional teeth added, here almost 60 years later I still utilize a partial plate. The false teeth have served me well, but there was a time when they gave me quite a scare.

My new bride and I, on our honeymoon trip in 1978, visited Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va. We picked up a brochure along the highway which described all of the fun things to do there, including its newest, world-class steel roller coaster, the Loch Ness Monster. It was the first roller coaster in the world to feature two interlocking loops. We learned that it reached a maximum height of 130 feet, with a maximum speed of 60 miles an hour and a total track length of more than a half a mile, 3,240 feet. We decided we wanted to ride that thing.

We walked through the gates of Busch Gardens and headed straight for The Loch Ness Monster. The closer we got to that behemoth structure, the more my enthusiasm waned. It towered into the sky and the first drop was steep and it appeared we would hit a water pond before it snapped us back to the side and began climbing into what would be the first of the two interlocking loops.

It would sling us, at a rapid rate of speed, into the loop and before I knew it, we were upside down. My mouth flew open and I screamed, “Oh my!,” or something like that. When I had opened my mouth to scream, my partial plate flew out. I immediately started looking down inside the coaster cart we were in. We were locked in tight with restraints. I felt with my feet.

My wife screamed, “What’s wrong?”

“I lost my teeth!,” I screamed back with a pronounced lisp.

I don’t remember much about the second interlocking loop. I was too busy thinking my partial plate was now at the bottom of that pond down there and I was going to spend the rest of my honeymoon without front teeth.

Finally, after what seemed like an eternity, we pulled to a stop at the end of the ride. I jumped out of the cart and before I could get a good look into the floor area, a woman started to get in.

I grabbed her leg.

“Wait,” I said. I’ve lost my teeth!”

I dived head first into the cart and, lo and behold, there they were. The centrifugal force of the loop had saved me. I grabbed them, brushed them off, popped them back in my mouth and briskly got out of there. The world had been lifted off my shoulders.

I’ll never forget that roller coster ride. The lady whose leg I grabbed probably is still telling this story, too.

Your sharing your comments and your embarrassing moments sincerely appreciated.

Image from Gencraft.com