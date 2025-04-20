Good Resurrection Sunday…

“It is finished,” Jesus said, declaring the end to his ultimate sacrifice. Those words signaled the completion of the payment he was to make in atonement for all of the sins of the world, past, present and future.

But Jesus knew, as well, his work was not finished. To prove the truth of the words he had taught and preached, he had to claim victory over death.

Two long nights of grief, despair and worry gripped Jesus’ disciples and his followers.

On the third day, then came the morning. And what a morning it was.

Jesus arose, laid aside his death clothes, neatly folded his face cloth and left the tomb, as the stone covering its entrance had been rolled aside.

Then came the morning on that resurrection day. The hope that had been lost with his death was restored.

He, our Lord and Savior, was risen. He was risen indeed.

Over the next 40 days, Jesus appeared to more than 500 people before his ascension into Heaven to sit at the right hand of his Father, where he, to this day, intercedes for us.

The song introducing this devotion was written by prolific gospel songwriter Chris Christian who collaborated with Bill and Gloria Gaither to produce this popular Easter season song. It came on the scene in the 1980s.

The song takes us on a journey from the despair of Jesus’ death to the triumph of his conquering death and living again.

The chorus,

Then came the morning

Night turned into day

The stone was rolled away

Hope rose with dawn

Then came the morning

Shadows vanished before the sun

Death had lost and life had won

For morning had come

We are given, by God, new mercies every morning, but none so great as he gave us on that day almost 2000 years ago.

See you in church.

