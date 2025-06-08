Good Sunday morning…

Let’s take a few minutes to reflect on our lives.

— Think about the times when an answer to your biggest worry came out of nowhere.

— Think about the time when things were spinning out of your control but there was a safe landing.

— Think about the time when you thought your health was beyond repair, but it really wasn’t.

— Think about the people who gave you just the help you needed.

Now, let’s go back to Biblical times…

To the woman at the well (John 4:4-42). She went to the well to get water, but there was Jesus who gave her living water that changed her life.

— To the woman with the issue of blood (Mark 5:24-34) that had plagued her for 12 years, took her out of Jewish society, and drained her of her money, as well. There was Jesus. Her touch of his garment changed her life.

— To the woman who was about to be stoned after being caught in the act of adultery. There was Jesus who caused all the stones to be dropped to the ground. Her life was saved.

— To the daughter of Jarius (Mark 5:21-43), the Jewish leader, who pleaded with Jesus to save his child. There was Jesus, who gave her new life.

— To the widow woman who was about to bury her only son (Luke 7:11-17), but there was Jesus who brought the boy back to life, “Young, man, I say to you get up!” And he did and he returned to his mother.

— To the disciples who were panicked when the waves were covering their boat (Mark 4:35-42), but there was Jesus, sleeping. After awaking Jesus, he rebuked the storm and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And there was a great calm.

— To the demoniac in Gerasenes (Mark 5:1-20) who was possessed by legions of demons and had no hope. There was Jesus who searched for him, cast out the demons, and restored the man’s mental health to go forth and proclaim the name of Jesus.

In my life, when I think about all the things I asked to be considered at the top of this devotional, there was always a “There was Jesus” answer.

As for the last thought, about people who have helped me when I needed it, there was Jesus sending me just what I needed.

In the song accompanying this devotional, Zach Williams and Dolly Parton tell the story of most all of us who have at one time or another tried to make it on our own.

There was Jesus

On the mountains

In the valleys

There was Jesus

In the shadows

Of the alleys

There was Jesus

In the fire, in the flood

There was Jesus

Always is and always was, oh

No, I never walk alone

Never walk alone

You're always there

In the waiting, in the searching

In the healing, in the hurting

Like a blessing buried in the broken pieces

Every minute, every moment

Where I've been or where I'm going

Even when I didn't know it

Or couldn't see it

There was Jesus

Share

Thanks for reading. Your comments would make this post much more interesting.

Leave a comment

See you in church…