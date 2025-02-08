Thoughts From The Front Porch…

Donut Crisis Averted…

With the battle raging between newly installed President Donald Trump and the Democrats in opposition, a lot of real news is Getting buried, leaving us citizens in the dark about some very serious issues.

For instance, did you know that we were on the brink of a donut disaster in January, just days before the end of the Biden Administration, and that huge story couldn’t break through the political noise.

The donut supply chain is of the highest importance to many Americans, behind only the electric grid and maybe the donkey line delivering hand-picked coffee beans in Brazil.

Anyway, unexplained supply issues resulted in Dunkin’ stores in several state being fresh out of donuts. Panic struck sugar addicts who often broke down and cried at the counter when they received the dreadful news.

The Today Show on NBC headlined their story on today.com “Mysterious doughnut shortage reported in Some Dunkin’ stores across the U.S.”

A few years back, Dunkin’ took the word Donuts out of their name, but nobody thought they’d ever see empty donut displays at the stores.

As I have written before, I love donuts so much I should have been a cop. The shortage didn’t bother me, though, because I wasn’t aware of it. I haven’t been in a Dunkin’ store for about four months now.

I’m in a 12-step program (aka diet) to help me avoid donuts. They have donuts with chocolate icing at the coffee bar at church each Sunday morning, but my wife won’t let me within 12 steps of the boxes.

Way down in the today.com story it was revealed that actually only about 4% of Dunkin’s more than 9,500 U.S. stores were affected.

The overwhelming barrage of political news that covered up the coverage of the mysterious donut shortage likely prevented a national panic and stampedes at Krispy Kremes and other purveyors of the irresistible pastries.

Life is back to normal at Dunkin’ and all is well with the donut supply chain once more.

Eggsactly…

I saw a headline on the Associated Press website, apnews.com/oddities that read: “Top Doctor: If You Eat Eggs Every Day, This is What Happens.” I didn’t have to read that story, I know what happens if you eat eggs every day — you go broke.

You May Also Have Missed These Stories:

A Mountain Is Now A Person

According to news.sky.com, a mountain in New Zealand is now legally recognized as a person. Mount Tartanaki, now known as Taranki Maunga, it’s Maori name, has been granted all the rights and responsibilities of a human.

This came about as part of an agreement between New Zealand’s government and the indigenous Maori tribes, which have long considered the 8,262-foot mountain an ancestor.

Four members of the local Maori iwi, or tribes, and four others appointed by the country’s conservation minister, will make up a new entity that acts as “the face and voice” of the mountain.

Elephants Are Not People

This just in from news.sky.com also:

A court has ruled five elephants being held in a Colorado zoo do not have the legal right to pursue their release, because they are not human.

An animal rights group brought a lawsuit on behalf of the elephants who reside at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. The group sought the elephants’ release using a legal process known as habeas corpus.

A writ of habeas corpus — Latin for “you may have a body” — is a legal maneuver to examine the legality of a detention.

The Nonhuman Rights Project (NRP), which took the case to court, had argued that the elephants, born in the wild of Africa, have shown signs of brain damage because the zoo is essentially “a prison” for such intelligent and social creatures, known to roam for miles a day.

The court concluded the “majestic” animals, named Missy, Kimba, Lucky, LuLu and Jambo, were not covered by the laws proffered by the rights group.

“The legal question here boils down to whether an elephant is a person,” the court ruling said.

“And because an elephant is not a person, the elephants here do not have standing to bring a habeas corpus claim.”

Does that mean there might be elephants somewhere that would have such standing?

Just sayin…

Calling All Kazoo players

The 2025 International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Georgia needs at least 5,191 kazoo players.

The big kazoo band, if that number is achieved, would break the Guinness World Record for such an ensemble.

The Macon attempt on March 28 will be led by “kazoo expert” Rick Hubbard. The current record of 5,190 kazoo players humming at once was set in London back in 2011.

