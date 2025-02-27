What Are They Thinking File:

Major League Baseball keeps tinkering with the way the game is played at its highest level.

It should stop.

Baseball is a game of tradition. Players from the beginning have been judged by putting their statistics up against everyone who has ever played the game at this level.

Up until last year the game was played with bases 90 feet apart. They made the bases larger by 3 inches, changing ever-so-slightly the distance between the bases.

Ricky Henderson stole 1,406 bases to hold the record for the most thefts in MLB history. He did that on base paths the same distance as everyone else who ever played the sport. Henderson was thrown out 335 times. How many of those out calls would have been safe if the bases were six inches closer together?

The way baseball has changed the game, even with shorter distances between the bags and home plate, it’s unlikely that anyone will ever surpass Henderson’s larcenies. If they did, would there be an asterisk in the record book?

In 1961 Baseball Commissioner Ford Frick attached an asterisk to Roger Maris’ achievement for breaking Babe Ruth’s record for home runs. Maris hit 61 dingers, but it took him 162 games to get that number. Ruth had hit 60 in 154 games, so Frick wanted to point out the distinction.

Thirty years later, MLB dropped the asterisk. That was six years after Maris died at age 51 from cancer.

The record book would be full of asterisks if every subtle distinction was noted. Some ball parks are smaller than they used to be, so home runs can be shorter. What if someone who played half their games in Denver’s lighter air broke the home run record?

Justification for some rule changes are made on safety concerns. They’ve changed the rules on catchers’ blocking home plate. They say the bigger bases will cut down on collisions at first base.

Other rules are being changed to speed up the game. Regulating the amount of time pitchers have to start their windup and making the batters be in the box and already have sped up the games.

Last season the average nine-inning game was two hours and 38 minutes, a half-an-hour shorter than 2023.

This year they want to cut it even shorter. They cut the allotted time by two full seconds for pitchers to throw with runners on base.

Some games were less than two hours last year. Who thinks the fans really want shorter games? With the prices for tickets these days, as well as the cost of Cable TV, are the fans getting their money’s worth?

Now they are contemplating giving hitters, catchers and pitchers the opportunity to challenge balls and strikes calls.

The game of baseball made it, and very successfully, I might add, for 150 years with human beings calling the balls and strikes. Many of the spring training games are using the Automated Ball-Strike System which they call ABS. (Not to be confused with the Automatic Braking System on your car)

The ABS has been tested for a few years in the minor leagues, this is the first time some major leaguers have experienced it, and many just don’t like it.

MLB conducted polls of fans, players an coaches and a fully automated strike zone was consistently the least popular choice.

Teams are given two challenges per game. Successful challenges are not charged against the allotment, so two failed challenges is all they get. There are no additional challenges for extra innings, at that point the league doesn’t care if the calls are correct, they just want to get the games over with.

That goes right along with the recent addition of the little league-type rule that puts a runner on second base to start each extra inning. I dislike that rule very much.

Max Sherzer, a future hall of famer, now with the Toronto Blue Jays, lost his first two challenges of the ABS, so the ump got the calls right.

Scherzer doesn’t like the system at all. He says the umpires are good at what they do.

That’s understandable for a long-time successful veteran. Some think the veterans get a liberal strike zone from MLB umpires. All the hitters and pitchers really look for is a consistent strike zone. Sometimes it takes an inning or two to see what an ump’s strike zone is for that day.

“I’m a little skeptical on this," the three-time Cy Young winner later told The Athletic. "I get what we’re trying to do here, but I think major league umpires are really good. They’re really good. So what are we actually changing here? We know there are going to be strikes that are changed to balls, and balls that are changed to strikes.

"Can we just play baseball?" Scherzer asked. "We’re humans. Can we just be judged by humans? Do we really need to disrupt the game? I think humans are defined by humans."

Scherzer isn’t the only veteran pitcher who has taken issue with the robot umps. Five-time All-Star Yu Darvish of the San Diego Padres also expressed his distaste for the new system.

A Precise ABS Strike Zone

The automated strike zone is a moving target. The automated strike zone will stay the same width for each player — 17 inches across, the width of home plate. Its height, however, will change based on how tall the batter is. (The bottom of the zone will be set at 27% of a player's height and the top set at 53.5% of their height.) Now that’s slicing the cheese pretty thin. Is the height calculated considering their crouch at the plate? They say a challenge will take no more than 20 seconds and the verdict will be announced on the scoreboard.

In 2023 ABS challenges in the minor leagues averaged about four per game with roughly half overturned. Challenges made by the pitcher or catcher were slightly more successful. Challenges were called almost twice as often in the ninth inning as in earlier innings. More pitches on a full count were challenged than any other count. Go figure.

Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia commented on the ABS. He played with the system operating in AAA games last summer.

“Your heart rate goes through the roof,” he said.

When a challenge went his way, Toglio said the satisfaction was tremendous — especially when a full-count strikeout was turned into a walk. “It changes your whole day, you sleep better,” he said.

Umps Under Pressure

Bob Melvin, Manager of the San Francisco Giants, said “There’s a lot of pressure on umpires now to get these calls right because there’s such a spotlight.” He said MLB is trying to take the controversy out of it.

Booing umpire calls has been part of the game forever. What good does it do to boo a computer system. It just doesn’t care.

Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?

It’s really interesting that when the ABS was first set up, it had a 19-inch wide strike zone. That was giving the pitcher an automatic advantage, they would not have had to “paint the corners” as old broadcasters used to say.

The width was dropped to 17 inches, the width of home plate. With the change came more walks, but strikouts were about the same.

ABS Has a Different Strike Zone Than the Rule Book

It’s also interesting that ABS makes the ball/strike decision at the midpoint of the plate, 8.5 inches from the front and back of the plate.

The rule book zone is a cube, and a strike is a pitch that touches any part of that cube. So, if a breaking ball only catches the first four inches of either side of the plate, the ABS will call it a ball. That’s getting it right?

The fans don’t like it, the players don’t like it, the managers don’t like it (players have to initiate the challenge with no consultation with the dugout), and the umpires certainly think little of the change.

But all of those folks be damned. MLB is hoping to bring ABS to the game in 2026. I hope it doesn’t.

