Trump putting his life on the line for America every day … AI Generated

Donald Trump is living rent free in the minds of delusional Democrats and it’s driving the Dims crazier and crazier. It’s a craziness unmatched in the history of political opposition.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, former member of the House of Representatives from Georgia, lobbed this subatomic brain bomb:

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness. I know all of you and he has gone insane.”

Senior Sen. Bernie Sanders,D-Vermont, chimed in:

“These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war.”

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sang the same hysteric hymn:

“Disgusting and unhinged Easter message from Donald Trump. Something is really wrong with this guy.”

These guys and gal, and plenty of other parrots really lit up CNN, MS (not) NOW, and the other media outlets with their grinding grievances against the duly (twice) elected President.

All Trump did was threaten utter devastation to the Iran homeland, if they did not lay down their guns, sweep their mines, and open the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The New York Times gave space to Charlie Savage, who writes about national security and legal policy, to say Trump was self-incriminating his own war crimes. Savage quoted the President:

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Mr. Trump wrote on social media, adding, “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World.”

Meanwhile, a large segment of Americans sat back and said, “Go ahead, Mr. President.”

Let’s take a trip on the WayBack time machine — back to July 26, 1945.

The setting is the Potsdam Conference, at the Cecilienhof Palace in Potsdam, Germany, shortly after Germany surrendered WWII.

Joseph Stalin, Clement Attlee (replacing Winston Churchill) and Harry S. Truman were meeting to determine administration of the defeated Germany.

At Pottsdam, Truman held a press conference and announced the “Potsdam Declaration.” It was simultaneously broadcast into Japan.

Crazy (by current Democrat standards) Harry S. Truman threatened prompt and utter destruction and “utter devastation of the Japanese homeland,” if Japan did not surrender unconditionally.

Last time THR checked, Truman was a Democrat, and is still probably voting Democrat somewhere in Chicago.

Immediately after Truman’s threats, the Republicans took to the airways to declare Truman “crazy,” “dangerous and mentally unbalanced,” “disgusting and unhinged.” Even his supporters were leaving him saying “something’s wrong with this guy.”

NO! NO! NO!

THERE WAS COMPLETE SILENCE. According to AI, there is no historical record of major opposition calling Harry Truman “crazy” for threatening Japan with destruction.

Eleven days later, on Commander-In-Chief Truman’s order, the world’s first atomic bomb obliterated Hiroshima, where 70,000 to 80,000 people, mostly civilians, were killed instantly or within a few hours. Radiation sickness, burns and injuries claimed another 70,000 by the end of 1945.

Three days later, another atomic bomb was sent to Nagasaki, where estimates are between 40,000 and 80,000 people died instantly. Another 70,000 died later from injuries.

Some say Japan surrendered three weeks later because they had been defeated by a miracle weapon.

Remember Japan was using suicide-committed pilots, kamikazes, to attack our Navy. They had perpetuated the largest, most devastating aerial attack on our country’s Navy at Pearl Harbor, killing almost 2,500 U.S. military personnel and wounding another 1,100,

They were fearless fanatics. Without the devastation caused by Truman’s deranged (by Democrat standards) bombings Japan could have become the world leader in terrorism, fighting to a slower, but certain death. But not until many, many more U.S. soldiers, sailors and airmen had died.

After the fact, some raised the issue that Truman was a war criminal, but there never was any official war crime charges against our 33rd President by any international tribunal, government, or court before, during or after his presidency.

While the bombings brought a period of peace, Truman never was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, but in 1956, 11 years later, the faculty of the University of Oxford voted to award Truman an honorary degree for his leadership during them crucial period at the end of WW2.

While Trump is acting crazy, deranged and just not right, according to the Democrats, what he is doing is laying his life on the line every day, fighting fiercely for his country. The deranged opposition doesn’t just want him controlled, they want him in jail, hopefully facing execution, or dead.

He’s been shot once and aimed at on other occasions, and he’s in the sights of the deranged Democrats day and night. If he threatens Iran he is criticized. If he calls a cease fire, he’s criticized. Jack Smith, a former unofficial special counsel, who worked tirelessly, but fruitlessly, to jail Trump, could be, as we write, drawing up international war criminal charges against his nemesis. He would relish a new opportunity to torment Trump.

Smith, the Democrats and the never-Trumpers are like the Wylie Coyote, who just can’t catch the roadrunner. They, like the Coyote, are singularly focused on destroying Trump. The Coyote is constantly chasing the roadrunner, getting smashed by anvils, running into boulders, flying over cliffs without a parachute, blown to bits by dynamite and coming up empty. He just doesn’t realize there are other critters out there that would be easier to catch and eat.

The Dims burned over a BILLION dollars with Kamala Harris trying to keep Trump out of the White House. They squandered tons of taxpayer dollars in New York, Georgia, Florida and D.C. trying to get him behind bars.

And all they while, Trump is in a recliner, sipping Diet Coke rent free in the minds of all those poor victims of TDS. He’s enduring the quiet peacefulness of such an empty place, much more preferred than the traditional padded cell.

And despite the frequent slings, arrows and bullets, he gets up every day (if he ever sleeps) and stands up for America.

That’s what we voted for.

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