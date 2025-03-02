Good Sunday Morning…

Life is tough sometimes.

We often need comfort, support, even reassurance, but it seems no one is there for us. No one is readily available with the salve that our soul desperately needs at this instant.

As men, we want to put that swing set together using our own intuition and understanding of building things. We finally hit a point when we see what we have done just won’t work. The last resort is reading the instructions. We soon realize we should have taken ten minutes to have done that first. Now we have to stop, take that 10 minutes, then we have to take apart half of what we had put together to get the other parts where they belong.

In life we hit stretches of time when we encounter one calamity after another. We are having a really good run of bad luck. We have a bout of the flue and miss more days of work that we should have. We get ready to finally head to work and the car won’t start. We miss more work and the repair bill wasn’t planned for. The next week the dryer goes on the blink — another repair bill.

It’s time to stop and re-evaluate things.

We haven’t made time for church lately and we can’t remember the last time we stopped for prayer.

It’s a good time to try Jesus for the first time or to call out to him once more.

Jesus himself tells us in John 16:33: “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart, I have overcome the world.”

As the Booth Brothers tell us in the song accompanying this devotional, “He alone knows your condition, he alone knows your heart’s intentions.”

1 Chronicles 16:11 offers this instruction: “Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.”

The song’s lyrics say “if you ever need a hand to help you step out of the water, try Jesus.”

Luke 11:9-10 reads, “So I say to you: Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”

The song says, “If you ever need a healer when the doctor walks away, Friend try Jesus. And if you never thought you’d have the strength to face another day, try Jesus.”

Establishing a close relationship with Jesus can get your world spinning in the right direction again. So many people, who know about Jesus but don’t give him their hearts and control of their lives, miss out on so many blessings that result from trusting him more.

Oh, life will still give us troubles and burdens from time to time, but Philippians 4:6-7 tells us, “Do not be anxious about anything, (try Jesus) but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made know to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Jesus Christ.”

If you’ve never turned to Jesus, today’s a good day to change that. It can change your life.

If you’ve walked away from worshipping Jesus, today’s a great day to turn back to him.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest,” Jesus said in Matthew 11:28.

If things seem to be going against you much too often, try Jesus. What could it hurt?

Song Note:

The Booth Brothers recorded “Try Jesus” in 2001.

See you in church!