Some churches entertain unspoken requests during prayer time in churches. While several congregants offer detailed prayer requests about their needs or the needs of others, some have petitions to the Lord that they do not want to pronounce publicly.

God knows that. For an all knowing and all powerful God, of which there is only one, He knows our heart’s desires. He doesn’t need for your hopes and dreams to be expounded, because when we think it, he gets it.

The Prince of Preachers, Charles H. Spurgeon said this, “No pretended god knows aught of us; but the true God, Jehovah, understands us, and is most intimately acquainted with our persons, nature, and character.

David wrote in Psalm 139:4, “For there is not a word in my tongue, but, lo, O LORD, thou knows it altogether.”

Spurgeon’s commentary explains:

“For there is not a word in my tongue, but lo, O LORD, thou knowest it altogether. The unformed word, which lies within the tongue like a seed in the soil, is certainly and completely known to the Great Searcher of hearts. A negative expression is used to make the positive statement all the stronger: not a word is unknown is a forcible way of saying that every word is well known. Divine knowledge is perfect, since not a single word is unknown, nay, not even an unspoken word, and each one is "altogether" or wholly known. What hope of concealment can remain when the speech with which too many conceal their thoughts is itself transparent before the Lord? O Jehovah, how great art thou! If thine eye hath such power, what must be the united force of thine whole nature!”

Our private prayers are offered directly to God. If we wish to ask for corporate prayer, God, our all-knowing God, does not require our need be publicly expressed. He hears our unspoken requests.

Unspoken Request” is a song written by Steve Chapman, the most awarded artist in Christian music history. He’s won 59 Gospel Music Association Dove awards and had 50 of his songs reach No. 1 on the Christian charts.

The song was originally recorded by Roger Fortner of the a McKameys, but the video above features Redeemed Quartet, a young group of men who started at ages 16, 17,18 and 19 practicing four nights a week in 2014 and broke through in 2015 with a video of the classic “Just A Little Talk With Jesus.” They wanted to shine a light in the darkness and lift the weary traveler, while showcasing four-part harmony and life-changing lyrics.

