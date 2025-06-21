As I write this, on Friday, June 20, 2025 it’s my home state of West Virginia’s 162nd birthday.

On the last day of 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed legislation giving statehood to what would be called West Virginia.

When Virginia seceded from the Union in 1861, the folks in the western portion of the state appealed to become it’s own state. The westerners felt under-represented as the Virginia government was controlled by the wealthy plantation owners in the east.

Lincoln announced five months earlier that West Virginia would officially be recognized as a state on June 20, 1863. West Virginia became our nation’s 35th state.

West Virginia boys fought on both sides in the Civil War, sometimes brother against brother.

The first land battle of the Civil War was waged in western Virginia. At Philippi, Virginia, June 3, 1861, the first organized land engagement between Union and Confederate3 forces was waged. The Confederates were not ready and they almost immediately retreated.

When the state of Virginia was divided up, West Virginia got Philippi in the deal.

Casualties at Philippi were light, four for the union and 26 for the Confederacy, but one casualty was very significant. The fight resulted in what are believed to be the first field amputation of the war.

One victim, James Hanger, designed for himself and artificial leg. It was so effective it later was patented and became the beginning of the Hanger Orthopedic Group, which remains today a market leader in the making of artificial limbs.

Born of tragic conflict the new state required the strength and courage of the men and women who had settled there. Virginia did not surrender much flat land. West Virginia is the only state completely covered by the Appalachian mountain range. The Greenbrier Valley in southeast West Virginia has beautiful flat to rolling lands akin to the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, but on a much smaller scale. And there’s some rich bottom land along the Kanawha River before it empties into the Ohio River.

Another interesting point is that when the boundaries were laid, West Virginia gained ownership of the Ohio River all along it’s western border.

So, the early settlers in western Virginia had a lot of non-tillable land. Steep hillsides. Deep valleys. Everything they did to settle there was hard.

Coal mines attracted steel mills and the state found large reserves of oil and natural gas under those hills. Much of that has dried up and West Virginia remains one of the poorest states. But the strong people of West Virginia find a way to survive.

About a year ago, West Virginia lost one of its most famous natives — Jerry West. West put West Virginia on the map as a star basketball player for West Virginia University in the 1950s.

He played 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 27 points and 6.7 assists per game. His image is the official logo of the National Basketball Association.

West and I had a lot in common. We shared a great pride in our home state. As a youngster, he said in his autobiography, he cherished the time he spent alone, with his gun, roaming the forested hillsides and ridges around his home in Cabin Creek. A little farther north, around Rush Creek in Roane County, I spent a lot of time with my gun in the woods.

Jerry West played BASKETBALL. I played basketball. During my time in grade school and high school, every basketball player in West Virginia wanted to wear No. 44, West’s number. Usually the coach honored his best player by giving him that number. I wore No. 40.

Finally, we shared the struggles of Afib, atrial fibrilation.

If West Virginia were to have it’s own Mount Rushmore, Jerry West might be the only sculpture needed.

AI says that Don Knotts is the most famous West Virginian. Don Knotts was a terrific actor, comic and person. He made Mayberry famous, not West Virginia.

Mary Lou Retton, Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics in 1984, for years was West Virginia’s golden girl. She’s fallen on some hard times lately, but her accomplishments still are revered with pride by West Virginians.

Brad Paisley could be chiseled in stone on that mountainside. He’s a country music legend and reached that lofty praise at a very young age. In 2008, at age 35, he became the first artist to have 10 consecutive number one singles on Billboard Country Airplay. He has 24 No. 1 records to his credit, AND he wrote 21 of them.

Steve Harvey, born the son of a coal miner in Welch, West Virginia, is a household name. He’s an award-winning television host, producer, actor and comedian.

West Virginia had some famous politicians, Robert C. Byrd chief among them. He rose through the ranks of the U.S. Senate to become Majority Leader and then to chair the powerful Appropriations Committee. He vowed to bring to West Virginia $1 BILLION in federal government money, and he probably exceeded that. Drive through West Virginia and you’ll see some things named after him.

West Virginia was a good place to grow up in the 1950 and 60s. Common sense, hard work, friendliness, helpfulness, respect and care were instilled in us in our youth.

Thanks, West Virginia and Happy Birthday!

