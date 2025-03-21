AI generated image

Picking Darian DeVries as West Virginia University’s basketball coach last year has gone from being a brilliant selection for Athletic Director Wren Baker to a total disaster after one season.

DeVries last week was named to lead the storied Indiana basketball program. He quickly packed his bags and headed to Bloomington even before the bitter taste of his West Virginia team blowing a lead and losing its first game in the Big 12 tournament.

As a result of that embarrassing loss to Colorado, which finished the regular season 12-19 and 3-17 in the Big 12, the Mountaineers were snubbed for March Madness, despite being predicted to be a No. 10 seed and 111 out of 111 bracketologists had WVU in the 68-team field.

Baker knew DeVries would be leaving and proceeded to turn down opportunities for WVU to play in the NIT and the Crown Tournament in Las Vegas. Baker knew, and the NCAA knew, I believe, that DeVries was headed elsewhere. Baker, expecting an NCAA bid, said an interim coach would be in place for the NCAA tournament game that never materialized — probably something the selection committee didn’t want to see happen.

The WVU season started out with a bang, winning 11 of their first 13 games. DeVries son, Tucker followed his dad to West Virginia, bringing all-America expectations. But he was sideline with an upper body injury after eight games and did not play again. Instead his dad chose to red shirt him. He likely will be healthy enough to play at Indiana. Had he played one more game as a Mountaineer, he would not have been able to red shirt.

With Tucker, West Virginia beat No. 3 (at the time) Gonzaga and No. 24 Arizona. Without him, West Virginia beat No. 7 Kansas and No. 2 Iowa State.

In all, West Virginia has six Quad 1 victories among their 18 wins for the season. Four of them without Tucker.

March Madness Chairman Bubba Cunningham, in attempting to explain why West Virginia didn’t make the field, used Tucker DeVries’ injury as one of the key reasons. It was a horrible snub of the other players who played the rest of the season. They had won six games with Tucker and 12 without him.

Sometimes you get the elevator, sometimes you get the shaft. The WVU players learned that the hard way.

Chandler, by the way is athletic director at North Carolina. So, go figure. North Carolina was given a chance to play in to March Madness even though they had only one Quad 1 victory, five less than the Mountaineers.

Darian DeVries had to build a roster from scratch when he arrived in Morgantown. He obviously brought in a talented crew, including probably the best point guard in the country, Javon Small, who averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

He couldn’t land a solid big man, and that was a big factor in some of the team’s losses. .

Coach DeVries offensive scheme was heavily dependent on the three-point game. The problem was that Small was the only consistent maker form beyond the 3-point line. He hit 34.3 percent from that distance in 2024-25, down 2.1 percent form his previous season at Oklahoma State.

West Virginia, under previous coaches, was a tough defensive team. DeVries followed that by pressing the backcourt from start to finish each game. His players wore out and too many times couldn’t hit the late threes. Tired legs will do that.

You never knew which team was showing up. Too often DeVries let his team get too far behind at the start of the game. And far too often, he allowed the opposition to go on 15-plus point runs. In the Colorado game the Mountaineers were up by 10 at the 10 minute mark and when five minutes were left in the game, they were down by six. You live by the three-point shot and you die by the three-point shot.

The team seriously lacked talented depth. Only five players averaged more than 23 minutes a game, not counting DeVries. And Small was the only player to average scoring in double figures.

And for this coach, Indiana is expected to pay West Virginia a buyout of roughly $6.15 million, a record for the Hoosiers in a coaching hire. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, DeVries will be paid $5 million a year for six seasons. West Virginia was paying him $2.8 million. But, the Hoosiers get his son in the deal. That probably bumped the salary by $2 million a year. Plus, who knows what NIL money Tucker will get in Hoosier land.

So Baker is back to the drawing board. He came to Morgantown with no real ties to the state that worships its university’s teams. He had been AD at Rogers State University, in Claremont, Oklahoma, Northwest Missouri State and the University of North Texas.

West Virginia has, for decades, been a respected football and basketball school, but it will never be considered a blue blood, like Indiana which won four national championships under Bobby Knight. But there have been no national titles for the Hoosiers since 1986-87.

The coaching carousel after Knight has had unremarkable results, except for Mike Davis’ runner-up season in 2001-02. Since 2008 the Hoosiers have missed the Big Dance eight times including the last two seasons under Mike Woodson.

So Baker can continue to use West Virginia and it’s very respectable NIL money to provide a stepping stone for another up-and-coming coach, or he can hire someone with a connection, a real heart-felt connection, to the Mountain State who will be dedicated to making WVU basketball great again.

My choice would be Jerrod Calhoun, currently the coach at Utah State, a 10 seeded March Madness team. The Aggies were drubbed in the first round by No. 7 seed UCLA.

Calhoun was on Bob Huggins staff from 2007-12. He was head coach at Fairmont State, just 30 miles down the road from Morgantown, from 2012-2017 where he won 124 games and lost just 38. In his final year he coached the Falcons to a 34-3 season and the Falcons were the NCAA Division I runner-up.

In 2018 he took the reins at Youngstown (OH) State which had had a wretched run of seasons. After two losing seasons, he pushed the Penguins to five straight winning seasons, including 24-10 and a NIT bid. In his last three seasons YSU was 65-25.

Last year he was hired by Utah State. In his first season, the Aggies were 26-7.

I followed Calhoun closely at Youngstown State, a very difficult place to recruit to. From Fairmont State to Youngstown State, to Utah State he has proven he has a system, with lots of Huggins influence,

that generates winning records.

Wren Baker should sign him up. He has a $1 million salary at Utah State. If he leaves before April 1, 2025 he would have a $2.9 million buyout. Calhoun would also have to repay a $75,000 signing bonus if he is no longer employed by Utah State on April 15, 2025.

In perfect 20-20 hindsight, Baker should have hired him last year. Maybe even in 2022 when Baker decided not to seek a replacement for Bob Huggins and go through the 2023-24 season with an interim coach who had never been a head coach before. That resulted in a 23-loss season with no wins in away games.

All things considered, WVU should now lure Jerrod Calhoun back to Morgantown.

Disclaimer: I attended WVU and have a strong allegiance to the Gold and Blue. I’ve followed them for more than 50 years. I was for a time the United Press International beat writer covering the Mountaineers.

