Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul M's avatar
Paul M
3d

Very well done. Just part of the DEI scam. The SAVE ACT will be the hill they die on, assuming there's enough courage to make them tell us why they don't want it, when 83%+ of the country does. Texas sidelined Jazzie and Big Al-that's a start.

Reply
Share
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
3d

Inspiring article, Charles. Thank you. Looking back at the history of the government of the US it strikes me that the only thing different about the clowns and jokers that pepper our government today and those who filled that role one hundred years ago is the instant communications every person carries on their belt. The Star Trek communicator we all carry allows the "news" of the most recent case of foot-in-mouth disease to go viral when in the past few would hear or know of it.

People will be people. The good, the bad, and the politicians. I believe it was ever so.

And I love living in this country.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles R. Jarvis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture