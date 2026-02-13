Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
7d

Good points. I know that I could easily enjoy gambling... that "try just one more time for..." so I do not. I moved from CA to SDakota (where there are casinos on every block!). Still, I do not. Good point about kids and this... they need to be outside more.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles R. Jarvis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture