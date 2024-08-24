In the early 1960s the Vietnam War was ramping up. There were constant protests and conflict was spawning all across the country on college campuses and in the city streets. Young men were being drafted in to that ugly, ugly war in a far-away jungle. The civil rights movement was causing contention across the South. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, as was civil rights leader Martin Luther King. It was a very troubled time in America.



It was at that time when song writers Hal David and Bert Bacrach teamed up to write a song many of you, if you are over 60, remember.



See if you can finish this line:

“What the world needs now is …"



If you answered “Love, sweet love....It’s the only thing that there's just too little of,” you get a gold star.

That song had a message the world sorely needed at the time.



Today, sixty years later, America needs that message more than ever.

Bitter politics have divided this country almost down the middle. Political advertising is little more than name calling and spin so devious as to be down-right lies. Both parties are guilty of the transgressions perpetrated in quest of power and prestige.

We have real contention over the last presidential election, as well as the upcoming one. Real hate has fermented in too many places, and in too many hearts.

Politics has become a blood sport, again, with the recent assassination attempt.

In too many neighborhoods disagreements are settled with guns and knives.

Domestic violence has became one of the most-reported crimes.



“What the world needs now, is love, sweet love.



“It’s the only thing that there’s just to little of.”



The chorus finishes out:

“What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

“No not just for some, but for everyone.”



This song was extremely popular in the secular world. It was recorded by many people, but among the most popular, and probably my favorite, was Dionne Warwick’s rendition.

Hear her sing it here.



It's different than almost all secular songs of today. It could be thought of as a gospel or religious song because of the next word in the lyrics.

The next word is “Lord”.



“Lord we don't need another mountain



“There are mountains and hillsides enough to climb.



“There are oceans and rivers enough to cross.



“Enough to last til the end of time.”



The word “Lord” is used again, twice actually, in the second verse and we know who the Lord is, don't we?

Without question our world needs a whole lot more of love, sweet love.



In the Bible, Luke Chapter 22 verse 24 tells us there was contention among the disciples during the Last Supper. Jesus had pointed out that the hand that would betray him was at the table and the disciples started arguing about who was the greatest of Jesus' followers.

Jesus then gave them this commandment:



“My command is this, love each other as I have loved you.”



How had Jesus loved them? He said he loved them as the Father God had loved him. That would be unconditionally, with all helps and assistance. As a father loves a son; as a father would love his only son.



Notice that Jesus did not assign anyone to any office. He didn't tell them who would be in charge among them. He didn’t micro-manage the situation, he only commanded them to love one another as he had loved them.



Jesus knew that if the Apostles observed this commandment the rest of His plan would come together.

Yes, as we look around us, we can see:



“What the world needs now is love, sweet love

“It's the only thing that there's just too little of



“What the world needs now is love sweet love



“No, not just for some, but for everyone.

Thanks for reading. Your comments and suggestions are welcomed and appreciated.

