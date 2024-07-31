Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John E. Dobbs's avatar
John E. Dobbs
Aug 31

Finished the book this week and enjoyed it. Thanks for the recommendation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
John E. Dobbs's avatar
John E. Dobbs
Aug 1

Love love love this!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture