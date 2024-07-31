In 1986, nearly 40 years ago I was separated from my wife, drowning financially, and alone living in a rented mobile home. In the living room of that trailer was a platform rocker with pea green upholstery. I knelt in front of that chair, put my elbows on the seat cushion and it became an alter for me. There I approached the throne of God and cried out for help.

God could have looked at me and said a single word: “NEXT!”

You see, God knew every sordid detail of my sinful life. I had strayed as far as you possibly could from my commitment that I made Jesus when I was 8-years old. I was exercising my free will to do as I pleased. There were few redeeming social values in my life, but when I cried out to Jesus he didn’t see me as a serial sinner. He saw me as his creation, in need of repair.

Thank you Jesus.

A friend of mine, a retired pastor who is still at work in God’s kingdom here on earth, told me he has a three-point prayer he offers every day.

(1) Lord, let me see people as you see them.

(2) Break my heart Lord by what breaks your heart.

(3) Let me point someone to you, Jesus, today.

As I look back at myself before the rededication of my life to Jesus, I can see what the world was seeing of me, and it was not a pleasing sight. You see the world was judging me based on the sinful life I was leading. I’m sure many concluded I would never amount to anything based on how I was living. Even those that loved me had almost given up on me.

But Jesus never gave up on me. And he has never given up on you, or even the vilest offender out there.

A friend of mine, Ron Lewis from Ravenswood, W.Va., wrote a book recently entitled simply, John 3:16. Ron skillfully parsed each phrase in that powerful 25-word scripture.

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Ron’s book has a chapter on each of the seven phrases in John 3:16, but I want to focus on just one of them.

It’s a single word, but it really is a phase, three words that have been mashed together into a single word:

WHOSOEVER

You see, Jesus shows no partiality. The scribes and the Pharisees in Luke Chapter 5 verse 30 ask Jesus why he was associating with the publicans and sinners.

Jesus answered in verses 31-32:

“It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”

While the world looks upon sinners with arrogance and an “I am better than thou attitude”, God does not.

Jesus came for “Whosoever”… If we are going to try to see people as Jesus sees them, we must understand “Whosoever.”

In Ron’s book he points out that “WHOSOEVER” appears in the Bible 163 times. One of those times is in the midst of what many consider the most significant of all the verses in the 66 books of the Bible — John 3:16

He listed 10 of his favorite other “Whosoevers”. Let me share a few of them.

Whosoever drinketh the water that I shall give shall never thirst… John 4:14

Whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. John 12:46

Whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved. Acts 2:21…and this was virtually repeated in Romans 10:13

Whosoever, you see, means anybody. All of us and all of them—all of those outside of the walls of the church.

The thief on the cross when Jesus was crucified was a “whosoever”. Jesus looked past the thief’s sinful life and promised him a place in paradise because he recognized Jesus as the son of God.

We all are a “whosoever”. The vilest offender we know of is a “whosoever”.

That is how we should see that beggar on the street, or that drunk who stumbles out of a bar and into a car.

That young person with tattoos everywhere. The person with piercings, or a different color skin, they are not like us, but they, too, are a “whosoever.”

That murderer who wants to repent, he or she is a “whosoever.”

None of us could be made righteous without what Jesus did on the cross. That same selfless act of love by Jesus offers righteousness to any “whosoever,” as well.

In 2 Kings 6, Elisha asked God to open his eyes. That should be our prayer too.

We need God’s help us if we want to see the world as Jesus sees it. We need eyes like His to see the lost and broken.

The Bible says in Mark 6:34, “When Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd”

To see people as Jesus does, we need our hearts to be full of compassion, not

condemnation. We need to point the lost and broken to their shepherd.

That drunk, or thief, adulterer or brawler has a soul. Whosoever, they just need Jesus.

We all do.

