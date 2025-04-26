Good Sunday morning…

EDITOR’S NOTE: I am traveling this weekend and have reached back into the vault to repost a message from many months ago. Some of you will remember it. I’ve added the beautiful rendition of “What the World Needs Now, Is Love Sweet Love,” by Dionne Warwick from 1966, 59 years ago (can you believe it?).

Why Do We Love?

The world these days is a very complex place. It’s so difficult to see the positive things in our lives, because of the overwhelming negative thoughts, vibes and circumstances thrown at us each day.

In these times, not much different from the centuries before, the great battle is waging between good and evil. Today, however, the battle doesn’t seem so far removed from our every day lives as it once was.

Gone are the days when moral standards were closely related to the teaching of God’s word. Societal norms are now being accepted that once were unthinkable. The folks who want things to be like they were and those who like the “modern morals” are having difficulty coexisting without angst and animosity.

The unwillingness from both sides to be tolerant opposing views is a wedge in friendships and other relationships and that breeds anger and causes separation. It seems as though it has become easier to hate than to love these days.

Teach us to love, oh Lord.

As Christians we have to accept the word of God as true and infallible. The Bible is our standard.

The English word bible comes from a greek word that means “the book.” Therefor, someone decided the book that contains the old and new testaments should be called Bible or sometimes Holy Bible.

When we say the Bible, it literally means The Book, with emphasis on “The.” It’s kind of like how some have started calling Ohio State University The Ohio State University. There are other names that would have worked for The Bible. It could have been called The Book of Love; it really is about how much God loves us, provides for us and keeps us. Or how about The Instruction Book; the Bible clearly instructs us on how we should live and love.

In Matthew 22:37-39 NIV Jesus gives us two commandments (not suggestions).

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.”

If we want to learn how to love, first we must understand that God is love.

John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Then Paul, in 1 Corinthians 13, clearly instructs us as to what love is and what love is not.

In verse 1 he warns, “If I give all my possessions to feed the poor and if my body be burned, but I do not have love, it profits nothing.”

That verse reminds me of Jesus on the cross. All of his possessions were taken from him and he was tortured, yet he surrendered to the cross because he loved us so much he would die to pay for all of our sins. His cross experience, done in love, profits all of us.

Amidst all of Jesus’ pain and suffering, he was loving and forgiving.

“Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing,” he said from the cross as recorded in Luke 23:34.

We will see further in 1 Corinthians 13 that love is patient and kind. On the cross, Jesus was giving us an example of patience and kindness that no one else in the would could display.

Paul is saying in verse 3, whatever sacrifice you make, whatever mistreatment you might endure, if you do not make the sacrifice in love, or endure the mistreatment without retribution, you will not profit from the experience.

The farther we go down the road in this woke world the less we seem to understand the need for love.

Let’s look closely at 1 Corinthians 13:4-7.

Love is patient. Patience is in short supply these days of instant gratification and the expectation of instant results.

Love is kind. Kindness is getting rare in this fast-paced world where everyone is in a hurry, under the pressures of time. Kindness is the nicest, cheapest thing we can do for someone else.

Love does not envy. We have a difficult time in loving it when someone else succeeds or acquires things that might be nicer than what we have.

Love does not boast. On the other hand, when we are blessed with abundance that might be more than others have, we must refrain from boasting. When we boast, we show our love for ourselves. We should love ourselves, but we must carry that lightly. Our focus should be on building up others, not ourselves.

Love is not proud. That’s a lot like boasting. Remember, pride is considered the original sin and the worst of the seven deadly sins. It also leads us to fall into other capital sins.

Love does not dishonor others. Respecting others is our aim. Seeing and honoring the value of others is our goal. We need to lift others up, not tear them down.

Love is not self-seeking. Self-seeking is a pride thing. It really isn’t just all about you. It’s about others.

Love is not easily angered. Now here’s where it can hit home pretty easily, so let’s camp out here for a bit. Anger is immaturity. It is self-seeking, wanting things to go your way. It’s a lack of patience. A close relationship with God will quell your anger. We can’t keep using the cop out of “That’s just the way I am.” Anger is very disruptive.

Here’s where I’m sure you are thinking, “Well Jesus was angry when he chased the money changers out of the temple with a whip.” Here’s where you need to remember, “You’re not Jesus.” He was able to do it without sinning. He had the authority to do that.

Jesus was angry a couple of other times. Early in his ministry, as recorded in Mark’s gospel, Jesus was angry with the Pharisees because of their lack of compassion for a man with a withered hand. Jesus defied the Pharisees and healed the man.

Later on, he was upset with his disciples about the way they were hindering little children from being brought to him for his blessing.

Ephesians 4:26 tells us to be angry, but do not sin. Even righteous anger can be dangerous, so we must be very cautious with our anger.

Love keeps no record of wrongs. Love is being forgiving. Here we go back to Luke 23-34, “Father forgive them, they know not what they do.” I know it’s hard to forgive, but we are called to do it. And when we forgive, we have to forget. Otherwise we are keeping a record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices in truth — as the Bible tells us.

Paul goes on to tell us that love always protects, trusts, hopes and perseveres.

God’s unmerited grace extends love to us, so we must extend grace to others.

A website, hillsidemedford.org, associated with Hillside Church in Medford, Mass., has an interesting story about how the United States treated German prisoners of war during World War II. At a POW camp in Aliceville, Alabama the soldiers guarding the prisoners and the entire community saw these captured Germans were mostly just young men who were similar to our own soldiers who were fighting overseas.

They were treated so well, compared to how the Germans were treating our prisoners of war, that Congress held hearings to find out if Aliceville was doing too much for its 6,000 POW residents.

Major General Archer Lerch, who was running the military’s POW operation, took quite a tongue-lashing from questioning congressmen, but did not yield his position of decent treatment for the Germans.

According to the hillsidemedford.org website, this is the essence of what he said: “We’re not going to lower ourselves to Nazi standards. We’re not gonna let the enemy decide who we are as a country. We’re going to continue to treat our POWs well, not because because they treated our soldiers well, but because we are decent people.”

The website added this commentary: “We love of our enemies not because of who they are, but because of who we are. That is not just the sentiment of Major General Archer Lerch, but that is also the heart of Jesus’ teaching about loving our enemies. We love our enemies not because there is anything objectively likable or lovable about them. Not because we’re getting anything in return.

“Rather we love them because of who we are: people who have experienced the unearned, undeserved, unmerited love of God. Standing in that grace (swimming in it even!) what can we do but pay that love forward to others – enemies and otherwise – who are just as undeserving as us!”

Can’t we get to get back to being able to agree to disagree with people who have differing opinions?

By not doing so, we are dividing our families, our churches, our communities and our nation and playing right into Satan’s hands.

For us Christians, there is a lot more we can agree on and we should focus on that.

God bestows countless blessings on us. We should not let disagreements cloud the beauty of our lives.

Remember, we are children of a loving God.

God’s love never fails us. The love of men and women, our families and friends will fail us at times, but God’s love never fails.

