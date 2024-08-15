Relevant Today

Relevant Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael S. Alford's avatar
Michael S. Alford
Aug 20

I'm a street preacher and am regularly threatened with arrest, but I might be a skewed sample.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charles R. Jarvis
Cork Hutson's avatar
Cork Hutson
Aug 15

We should ponder this question at the start and end of each and every day ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charles R. Jarvis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture