If you were on trial for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict you?

If being a Christian was a crime, could the prosecutors present enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the standard for conviction in our courts today, that you are a follower and believer in Jesus Christ.

Would prosecutors be able to bring before the jury witness after witness who would testify that you live a life that certainly proves you follow Jesus and his Biblical teachings?

Could the prosecutors bring forward one or more people willing to testify, under oath that you have confessed to them that you claim Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior and that you have personally told them what Jesus has done and does to bless your life? Have you witnessed to others, or have you been concealing your faith in fear of offending others.

Would there be witnesses against you who would testify that you get up nearly every Sunday morning and head off to church? Would they testify that you have often told them about your church experiences, and even, occasionally, that you would invite them to accompany you to church? That would be pretty convincing evidence that you are a Christian, wouldn’t it?

Or, when neighbors see you leaving home on Sunday mornings, do they think you are just going out to breakfast or to the golf course or fishing?

Would there be testimony, from others, even family members, that you were quick to show love and slow to anger?

“By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another” — John 13:35

The greatest demonstration of the fact that we are Christians is that we love one another.

Would someone testify that you handle your troubles and trials calmly and confidently, as if you are letting Jesus deal with your cares and woes? Would they say you rarely, if ever, blame or accuse others for your circumstance? Would they be able to relay that you have expressed your faith in God to get you through what you were going through? Or, would they have to tell the truth and relay your displays of anger, cursing, frustration.

This is important: If your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, acquaintances don’t know you are a man or woman of God and faith, you are not living like you believe!

When I was named managing editor of a little newspaper in Dunn, North Carolina years ago, I let my co-workers know I was looking for a church to attend. I visited several, including one church that was in a magnificent round building with several doors. I arrived about service time and went to several doors before I found one that was unlocked. The place was locked up like a fortress. I later learned there was something that was splitting the church. Those who greeted me inside were very inquisitive about why I was there. It was a very small crowd in a very large auditorium. I didn’t feel welcome.

I commented on my experience at work on Monday. You have to understand, Dunn, North Carolina could be the buckle on the Bible belt. Most everyone I worked with, from the owners of the newspaper to the writers, ad sales people, bookkeepers were Christians.

There was no foul language. We knew we were among Christians. These people lived like they believed. I tried to do so as well.

When I left to take another job with the company I would work for for more than 30 years, one of the members of my staff in North Carolina presented me with a needle point inscribed with Romans 8:28, “All things work together for good for those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.”

It had a prominent place in my office, right by the entrance and exit door, for 25 years. It was sort of evidence that I believe. I was happy to display it prominently.

I encourage you to live like you believe. Let the world see God’s light shine through Jesus Christ and you.

A pastor friend recently delivered a great message. I remember him saying frankly that we all are going to die someday. He told us, you will be missed. But you will be remembered by how you lived.

“The way you lived will out live you!” he said.

My wife, Brenda, delivered a Mother’s Day message last year. She said mothers and grand mothers and women of faith are influencers for the next generations.

“Mothers and fathers, friends and neighbors: The way you live influences others.”

If you aren’t sure that there’s enough evidence to convict you in a worldly court for being a Christian, you can fix that starting today.

Live like you believe.

“But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.” — James 1:22 KJV

If you are not sure if Jesus would testify before God that you are his follower, you need to stop right now and ask Jesus to become your Lord and Savior. He’s waiting to hear from you.

