Now that President Trump has gently wrestled the upper hand from the stone-cold clutches of the downstream media on Minnesota, Greenland, Venezuela, Iran, the price of eggs and gasoline, let’s move away from the Democrats’ hand wringing and try a little levity in The Hogwash Report.

Mirror, Mirror on the Walz…

Actual Photo of TV Screen During the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

If you admit, with evidence, in a vice presidential debate that you are a knucklehead, you might be a knucklehead.

If you are the token white guy on a DEI presidential ticket, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever looked the other way after being told that millions of free lunches were being provided by a non-profit that didn’t even have a kitchen, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever thought a child care center in Minnesota was a grand prize in a Somalia lottery, you might be a knucklehead.

If more than $9 billion was scammed from the state of which you were governor, you might be a knucklehead.

If you condone rioting, arson and assaulting law officers, you might be a knucklehead.

If you told anyone to interfere with law officers doing their job, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever sold your home when you were elected governor, thinking you would live forever in the governor’s mansion, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever participated in a campaign photo-op about hunting, but didn’t know how to load the gun, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever claimed to have coached a team to a state championship when you were not the head coach, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever thought you could lie about being in Tiananmen Square, during the 1989 protests and massacre, and get away with it, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever said you had become friends with school shooters, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever thought you could strong-arm Donald Trump, you might be a knucklehead.

If you ever told thousands and thousands of people that Kamala Harris would make a great president, you might be a knucklehead.

Here Comes the Biden Library

The Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential Library is off to a glacial movement pace as those in the know say fundraising has been slow. After Joe and Jill generously chipped in $4 million, a transfer from his presidential inaugural committee, the other roughly $296,000,000 is not flooding the coffers.

The edifice is planned on land selected in Wilmington, near the University of Delaware. Biden graduated from there in 1965 with a degree in history and political science. He spoke at the school’s commencement in 1978, 1987, 2004, and 2014, but not as president. Wife Jill is also an alumnus.

The Hogwash Report has obtained some of the early-stage plans for the JRB Jr. Library from “reliable” sources.

First, there will be absolutely no stairs in the facility, elevator’s only. That’s a nod to Joe’s ability to fall up stairs. The original plans were for a grand escalator, but Jill squashed that idea as “Too Trumpy!”

The docents will only use pre-prepared note cards or teleprompters, just like President Joe. Visitors will stand six feet apart in painted white circles. There is no word yet on whether vaccinations will be required for all visitors. Dr. Tony Fauci is leading that committee.

There will be an unauthorized copy of Joe’s most famous speech, the one he plagiarized while making his first bid for the presidency in 1988. He left the race shortly after it was revealed that entire passages and speaking styles were lifted from a speech by British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock.

Biden, who once introduced Kinnock as his “best speech writer,” still contends he wrote the speech first.

Biden Library researchers are reporting difficulty in verifying several of Joe’s claims and accomplishments.

The former president has claimed:

He was arrested as a teen-ager in civil rights marches. He worked as a truck driver. He met with Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in 1967 during the Six-Day War and she wanted him as a liaison, but he actually met her in 1973. He claimed that he visited the Tree of Life Synagogue after an murderous antisemitic attack, but he had only spoken to a rabbi by phone. He claimed that his ancestors were Pennsylvania coal miners, but there’s no evidence of that. He claimed that he was just an “Average Joe” from Scranton, but that may be an overstatement.

Plans call for a display of the actual map that Joe used to find his way back to Scranton during his vice presidential and presidential campaigns.

When Kamala Harris got a first glimpse of the plans for the Biden Library, she said, “I would not change a thing.” She must have noticed there was no mention of her in the planned exhibits.

But There’s a Plan B…

The Rolling Joseph R. Biden Presidential Library Exhibit

If the money to build the planned structure in Wilmington doesn’t come through, plans are being developed for a mobile version of the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Presidential Library.

A used, all-electric school bus will be converted with some book shelves. It will also have an area that replicates the closet in Joe’s basement from where he ran his 2020 campaign to get a record 81 million votes. Researchers are still trying to verify the number of legal votes.

The bus will tow Joe’s 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible. Researchers are also trying to confirm Joe’s boast to Jay Leno that he had once hit 160 mph in his Corvette.

Boxes of classified documents will be placed around the Corvette when on display.

The nationwide tour for the first-ever mobile presidential library will be sponsored by Baskin Robbin’s.

Son Hunter will man the accompanying ice cream stand and will personally fill a cone with two scoops for just $500,000 each.

As usual, Jill will call all the shots on the tour.

Now the Real World…

Isn’t it amazing the downstream media, the Democrats and the ultra liberals saw nothing wrong when a policeman shot and killed an unarmed woman point blank in the U.S. capital on January 6, 2021.

If the Democrats were in charge, and the ice agents who pulled the trigger in Minneapolis were members of the Capitol Police Force, they would be given promotions, honored, and allowed to open daycare centers to become very wealthy.

Instead they want them charged with murder.

Just saying…

Thanks for reading. Your comments would make this post much more interesting.

