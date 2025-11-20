The Hogwash Report turned over to triple digits today, 100.0

The initial offering was posted On April 26, 2024, before it was officially dubbed The Hogwash Report. That was a post titled “One Nation Under Government.”

Our goal for this newsletter was to point out the hogwash of politics and Washington, D.C.

The first definition for hogwash on dictionary.com may not be accurate. It says hogwash means “refuse given to hogs; swill.” That’s not our understanding of the word. So we checked Webster’s online dictionary. It’s first definition is “swill sense, slop.”

So, what is swill. Websters says it’s first definition is “wash, drench.”

I lived as a young boy deep in the hollers of West Virginia and slop is what we called the table and garden garbage we fed the hogs.

Hogs are dirty animals that love to wallow in the mud and other “stuff” in the barnyard. Before you butcher a hog or take him to the county fair, you have to give him a good bath to get all of that mud and “stuff” off his body. All that stuff washed off is called hogwash by most people.

The second dictionary.com meaning is “any worthless stuff.” That’s pretty much what the bathwater of a hog is.

The third meaning on dictionary.com is “meaningless or insincere talk, writing, etc.; nonsense, bunk. There certainly is a lot of nonsense and bunk in politics these days.

So there you have it, probably more than you wanted to know about how we came across the name, The Hogwash Report.

Our Most Read Post

We had no idea how many people would want to read our thoughts about politics and life in general, so we were surprised when our first post got 62 total views.

Hogwash Report 57.0 is our the largest viewed post with 642 views, nearly five times times the the average Hogwash post.

The star of the post was either Hillsdale College or it’s president, Larry P. Arnn.

The respect for the institution and the man came shining through. Hillsdale College, in Hillsdale, Michigan, is revered by conservatives everywhere.

The post honored Arnn as a recipient of The Hogwash Report’s Gold Star, awarded from time to time, to those who go above and beyond to expose and report hogwash.

The awarding of the Gold Star was prompted by a speech Arn delivered at a Hillsdale College reception in San Diego, California entitled “Drain the Swamp.”

You can read the most widely read edition of The Hogwash Report here:

The Hogwash Report The Hogwash Report 57.0 Charles R. Jarvis · Jan 6 The Hogwash Report is awarding a THR Gold Star to a college president, believe it or not. But this award recipient is not your typical extremely liberal head of a college or university. In fact, he’s one of America’s staunchest patriots and defenders of the U.S. Constitution. Read full story

You can read Arnn’s speech here:

https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/drain-the-swamp/

Word for Word

Since THR’s inception, we have contributed well in excess of 100,000 words to the cause. Yep, that’s a lot of hogwash, but we’ve just scratched the surface.

The Hogwash Report 100.0 is really the return of the newsletter, which has been on hiatus for the past couple of months due to life issues, i.e. selling our farm home of the past 23 years, and due to health issues, which are still being dealt with, but resolution should be ahead in the next couple of weeks.

I sincerely appreciate my subscribers patience.

Over the next few weeks, we will point out some other notable reports in the previous 99 editions of The Hogwash Report.

As we enter our second hundred editions, we plan some changes that you might or might not notice. So, please stay tuned.

Tragic TDS News

In Hogwash Report 44.0, on November 14, 2024, just days after the Trump landslide victory that returned him the the White House as the second president to serve non-sequential terms, we founded the Society for a Compassionate Cure for TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).

Here a year later, we are sad to report that the Society has not been able to help find that cure yet. We are even more sad that the problem has become pervasive, among Democrats and some RHINOs, and is causing real psychological problems for many.

Manhattan-based psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert recently told Fox News that TDS is the “defining pathology of our time.” TDS has been confirmed in 75% of his patients. In the interview, Alpert said he found patients hyper-fixated on Trump, and the mere mention or image of him triggers intense mental distress. “They can’t sleep, they feel traumatized by Mr. Trump, they feel restless…I had one patient who said she couldn’t enjoy a vacation because anytime she saw Trump in the news or on her device, she felt triggered.” Alpert said for anyone to be that fixated on a person is “simply not healthy.”

We need to find a compassionate cure for this debilitating malady. You can help by supporting the Society for a Compassionate Cure for TDS through a paid subscription to Relevant Today. Just click the link to subscribe.

Not in the News…

Why is this story not getting much attention from the downstream media?

Moms Justice Alerts Substack newsletter has a most interesting report on the trial of Linda Sun, the former chief of staff to Kathy Hochul when she was New York’s lieutenant governor. Sun is accused of being a mole for the China Communist Party and raking in millions of payoffs dollars from the ChiComs.

Read the whole Moms Justice Alerts story here.

Prosecutors allege that Sun and her husband enriched themselves with dirty money and acquired a $4.1 million Long Island mansion, a $2 million Hawaii condo and a pricy Ferrari Roma automobile. They say Sun, in 2018, forged letters from Hochul to key Chinese businessmen inviting them to meetings with New York officials.

Sun also worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and rose to Hochul’s deputy chief position before Hochul’s staff became suspicious and called in the police.

The trial is expected to last several weeks so you might want to keep abreast of this story of Chinese spies in Democrat offices.

The Long Game…

Presidential politics is often focused on the here and now. President Trump’s approval rating is at 42.7 percent in the average of all polls tracked by realclearpolitics.com. When he left office in 2021 it was less than 40 percent.

On inauguration day this year, he was at a tick over 50 percent. But the downstream media’s continued assault turned that downward almost immediately. By the end of April it was down to 46 percent. Now it’s down to the 42.7 mark.

Here’s the real world news about this polling. At the end of 2017, his first year of Trump’s first term, his favorability polled at 38 percent, almost five percent below current readings.

The Democrats and their media marvels have a new knock on Trump for every day of the week. Same playbook as was used against Trump 45. They just sing to the TDS choir, day after day.

They are totally focused on keeping Trump from making America great again.

Good.

In the meantime, Vice President JD Vance is charming the electorate. He’s the odds on favorite to be at the top of the Republican ticket in 2028. Recent polls gave him 55 percent of the vote to lead the ticket. DeSantis was second with 16 percent, Rubio had 12. Ramaswamy, Haley, Cruz, Gabbard, Youngkin, Kemp and Kennedy divided up the rest of the votes.

Head-to-head against California Governor Gavin Newsom, Vance was a narrow winner.

In Democrat polling, Newsom got 21 percent, Kamala Harris 19, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 12 and Pete Buttigieg 10.

Remember, it’s a long time until November 2028.

Tell Tale Politics…

Isn’t it interesting that of the eight Democrats Senators who voted to reopen the federal government and end the Schumer Shutdown, two are not seeking re-election when their terms end and the other six are not up for re-election in 2026.

Andy Rooney was a likable liberal curmudgeon on 60 Minutes before his death, but even he would be asking, “Why is that?…”

Why is it that no Democrat U.S. Senator who wants to keep his seat in next year’s election could bring him or herself to vote to reopen the government so the SNAP payments could be made and federal employees and military personnel could get paid?

They are fooling no one, and they didn’t learn a thing from last year’s presidential election.

If they are banking on the “blue” wave in the recent off-year elections in deep blue cities, let them rest on those laurels.

2026 is the most significant election for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in many decades. The Republicans have to keep control of both houses or there will be hell to pay from a recharged lunatic left.

Mark your calendars now.

Thanks for reading. Your comments would make this post much more interesting.

